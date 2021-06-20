How to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Lapis lazuli is an essential ore to find for Minecraft players who love to enchant their items.

As of now, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update Part One has been released, bringing with it some minor changes in terms of ores such as texture differences and the introduction of deepslate.

However, when Part Two of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is released, every ore will be affected by the new change in ore generation, lapis lazuli included. The major differences will be where the ores generate on a map, specifically the Y level.

There are a few different ways to find and obtain lapis lazuli in Minecraft. The following is a basic guide to help locate lapis lazuli on any given Minecraft world in the Caves & Cliffs update.

How to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft 1.17

Caves & Cliffs changes

The first major change that will take effect once Part Two of the Caves & Cliffs update is released is lapis lazuli’s shift from rare to uncommon. Essentially, this means that lapis lazuli ores will be slightly easier to find as they will generate more commonly than before.

Soon, lapis lazuli ores will be located anywhere between Y levels -64 to 64. This range is much wider than it was previously in both directions with a notable thirty block upward increase. The Y level at which lapis lazuli will most commonly be found once Part Two of the Caves & Cliffs update hits will be -1.

The change from rare to uncommon, plus the wider range of ore generation, will hopefully make locating lapis lazuli easier than ever before.

Mine Ores

The main way to go about obtaining lapis lazuli in Minecraft is through mining lapis ores.

Although it has been classified as rare, lapis lazuli ore is not entirely difficult to find. Simply locating a cave and digging around is the most general way to go about finding lapis.

To find a cave, players can either explore above ground until they find a cave entrance, or, they can dig downward into the ground in hopes to mine into one. Players should be checking their Y level as they search to ensure that they are within the range that lapis lazuli can be found.

Loot Chests

If locating ores proves to be too difficult or time consuming, there are other options when it comes to finding lapis lazuli on a Minecraft map. Lapis lazuli can be found in item form in loot chests.

Although not always guaranteed, lapis lazuli has a chance of being in three different types of loot chests. Players should look in desert temples which can be found in desert biomes, mineshafts, which can be found underground in any biome, and in buried treasure chests, which can be found after first locating a shipwreck and following the buried treasure map that might be within it.

Once players are able to locate lapis lazuli, they should find that their lapis supply will be abundant from then on.

