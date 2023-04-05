How to find seed of Minecraft server in 2023

Thanks to the way that Minecraft generates its worlds, there are near-limitless possibilities for the types of worlds that players can experience. Furthermore, by using distinct world seeds, players can enter a seed into their world creation menu to form identical terrain to one they've seen elsewhere.

However, this can get a little more complicated when playing on a multiplayer server. In many instances, servers don't offer information on the seed being used by default. This can make it difficult to replicate the world of a cool server that players may have found.

Fortunately, there are a few tricks that players can utilize to determine the world seed of a given server.

Since Minecraft fans may not be familiar with these tactics, it seems like a good time to examine them.

What you can do to determine a Minecraft server's seed as of version 1.19

There are a few ways to figure out a world's seed from a running Minecraft server, some of which are easier than others.

The simplest among them is to use the in-game "/seed" command, which will display the current world seed being used by the server. However, this won't work on all servers, as some disallow the use of basic commands and reserve that right for those with administrator or operator privileges.

If the /seed command doesn't work on a server, players will need to get creative. Fortunately, mods like World Downloader and alternative launchers like MultiMC exist. Using these applications, players can directly download a server world and determine what its original seed is.

Here's how to obtain a server seed with MultiMC and World Downloader:

Download MultiMC for your appropriate platform at https://multimc.org/#Download. Extract the downloaded archive file using an application like WinRAR, 7Zip, or your operating system's built-in file extractor. Launch the installation file for MultiMC. This will be an .exe file on Windows, a .dmg for MacOS, and a Deb/Rpm/Tar file for Linux, depending on the version being used. Proceed through the setup process and then open MultiMC. Click the "new instance" button to install a new isolated instance of Minecraft that can be outfitted with mods. Ensure that your version of the game and the version of the instance match and continue. Snag the World Download mod from a reputable site. One working URL is https://www.9minecraft.net/world-downloader-mod/. Make sure that the version of the mod you're downloading matches the instance you created in MultiMC. Edit your instance in MultiMC and select "Add to Minecraft.jar." Select the archive file for the World Download mod that you downloaded in Step 5. Run your modded instance in MultiMC. Open the multiplayer menu and join the server of your choosing. Keep in mind that this mod will only download loaded chunks, so you may need to explore the server first to ensure that you get the most out of it. Once you've loaded as many chunks as you can, open your pause menu and press the "Download this World" button. Exit the server and open the downloaded Minecraft world in your single-player mode. Once you've loaded into the world, enter "/seed" without quotations, and you'll receive the seed code for the server.

Unfortunately, depending on the edition of Minecraft being played, players may not have access to MultiMC or the World Downloader mod on certain platforms.

In this case, the best a player may be able to do is get in touch with an administrator or operator and ask them for the original seed of the server. There's no guarantee that the administrator/OP will be willing to give players the world seed (often to avoid copycat servers), but smaller servers may be more open to the idea.

Poll : 0 votes