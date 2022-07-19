How to find a stronghold in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Strongholds in the Minecraft Java 1.19 update are extremely rare structures that can only be found with a certain trick. Usually, when players jump into the vast sandbox world, they travel thousands of blocks and explore different structures randomly. However, strongholds cannot be reliably found in this way.

These are places that have a special room where a portal is present for the End realm. This is where the player will face the final boss of the game, the Ender Dragon.

Even though the game is endless and players can keep collecting items and progressing further, there is an underlying story that ends after finding the stronghold and defeating the dragon. Hence, finding the structure is important. Here's exactly how to do so.

Steps to find strongholds in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

1) Craft Eyes of Ender

Crafting recipe for Eye of Ender in Minecraft Java 1.19 update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Since it is nearly impossible for players to find the structure on their own, Mojang has added a trick to direct players toward the stronghold. First, players will need an item called Eye of Ender. This item can be crafted by combining an Ender pearl and blaze powder. Both these items are obtained through Enderman and Blaze mobs.

Endermen are most commonly found in the Warped Forest Biome in the Nether realm (except for the End realm) and can be killed to obtain Ender Pearls. The Blazes will spawn in Nether Fortresses and drop Blaze rods, which can be converted into powder.

Once both the items are obtained, players can craft the Eye of Ender by combining them. Players must craft at least 25 of them to use them in different scenarios easily.

2) Using Eye of Ender in the Overworld

Eye of Ender floating (Image via Minecraft Java 1.19 update)

Once players have a sufficient amount of Eye of Enders, they will essentially tell players the location of the stronghold when used in the Overworld. Players can right-click while holding the item to throw it in the air. The Eye of Ender will slowly float in a particular direction, which is where the nearest stronghold lies.

Through this, players will know the direction they must travel to find the structure. After traveling a few hundred blocks, players can throw the eye again to recalibrate their movement. After a while, the Eye of Ender will start going underground. This will indicate that the player is standing on top of the structure, and they will be able to find it by digging down.

3) Searching for End portal room

End portal room (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After players enter the stronghold, they must first search the End portal to secure the area. This rare underground structure can sometimes be quite huge, making it extremely difficult for players to find the portal. Players must place torches or blocks in every room and corridor they've been in to prevent going in circles.

