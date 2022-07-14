How to fix the Minecraft Failed to connect to server: [Disconnected] Error

Minecraft servers are a ton of fun, but a Minecraft player may be unable to join a server due to a variety of issues, including connection faults. In that situation, the player sees a notification "Disconnected".

Unfortunately, connection issues happen for a multitude of reasons, but the specific one we'll be going over here is a very common error. Read on to find out a ton of fixes to this problem,

Potential fixes for "Disconnected error"

When you get the "Disconnected" error message, you should first check to see if the server connection is broken. If the server you're trying to connect to is having problems, that would explain why you're getting the "Disconnected" message when you try to join the game.

By following the steps below, you can check if it's the Minecraft server you're attempting to connect to that's having problems.

Connect to the test.prisonfun.com server.

All game versions are supported by this specially created Minecraft testing server, which is available at all times. Those who can connect to this server can guarantee that their game is working properly, and its the server they're attempting to join that's having issues.

The "disconnected" error has been coming up frequently with the update to Minecraft 1.19, the wild update. This is a fabulous update, but like all updates, this one has some problems too. The remedies listed below can be used by players who are still unable to join due to the "Disconnected" error message.

1) Reboot Router

The simplest line of action is to reset the router. A malfunctioning or broken router is the most frequent reason for Minecraft server login problems. Before attempting to connect to a server, it's typically a good idea to check your internet connection.

The "Disconnected" problem is often because of this cause. Gamers should try to connect to the server IP: test.prisonfun.com to test if the issue has been resolved. If that hasn't helped, please refer to the other potentional fixes on this list.

2) Restart Computer

This may seem like a very simple fix to the problem at hand, but sometimes the simple fixes can solve issues. When a player is dealing with the "Disconnected" error message, a simple computer restart can fix the problem.

After a restart, retry connecting to the testing server IP: test.prisonfun.com. If the issue is still not fixed, continue to the other options on this list.

3) Relog to Your Minecraft Account

For the authentication and connection of the profile to be refreshed, you can sign out of your Minecraft account and then log back in. Check out the following strategies if the first one doesn't work.

This may also be a problem if a gamer hasn't migrated their Minecraft account to a Microsoft account. This is an easy fix and just requires you to follow the tutorial found on the cited link to migrate.

4) Disable Any Firewall

Players who are still having difficulty connecting to the testing server at test.prisonfun.com may temporarily turn off their firewall and parental control software before trying again.

They can use the video guide above to disable the firewall. The "disconnected" issue can be caused by the potential repeated blockage of the outbound connection by firewalls or sometimes parental/work controls.

5) Flush your Domain Name System (DNS)

A common but efficient fix for several types of internet disconnectivity problems is flushing the DNS. If a player is having trouble connecting to the server, try again after following the above video and see whether the problem has been resolved.

Try to access the testing server once more after reinstalling the game; if the error has been fixed, you should be able to join the game without any problems. So, try attempting to join the minigame server you were trying to join.

