How to get 'A Furious Cocktail' advancement in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can progress in the game and gain various types of advancements (in Java Edition) or achievements (in Bedrock Edition). These can be achieved by executing normal or special tasks, from mining stone or iron to defeating the boss mobs in Minecraft.

There is one special type of advancement called 'A Furious Cocktail' in Minecraft. But it is a difficult one to achieve, as players will have to find many items, brew a lot of potions, and be fast to get this advancement.

Getting 'A Furious Cocktail' advancement in Minecraft

What is 'A Furious Cocktail' advancement in Minecraft

This advancement is achieved by a player when they have all 13 status effects in Minecraft applied at the same time. Hence this is a pretty tough advancement to get.

What's required to get the advancement

Players will need various types of special items to get this advancement. First, they will need to have all the necessary items to make certain potions that give status effects to the players. These are all the potions players need to brew:

Potion of Fire resistance

Potion of Regeneration

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Night Vision

Potion of Strength

Potion of Leaping

Potion of Water breathing

Potion of Invisibility

Potion of Slow Falling

Potion of Poison

Potion of Weakness

Potion of Slowness

Potion of Turtlemaster

All potions for 'A Furious Cocktail' (Image via Minecraft wiki)

Players can also get various status effects from setting up a four-layered Beacon. Beacons can grant Jump Boost, Speed Boost, Resistance, Strength, and Regeneration. This can be combined with other status effects from the potions to achieve the advancement in Minecraft.

Beacon interface (image via Minecraft wiki)

Timing all the status effects

After working out every potion and setting up the Beacons, players will now have to time the status effects to get the advancement. Remember, all the status effects need to be active on a player to achieve this advancement.

Many status effects will have less duration, so players will need to drink and activate them accordingly. They can also increase the duration of the potions by brewing them with redstone dust.

