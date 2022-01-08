How to get achievements in Minecraft PE

Like most video games, Minecraft has an achievement system. Achievements are designed to reward the player for carrying out certain actions within the game. These actions are specifically tailored to assist in progression, as well as provide the player with a rewarding experience.

While achievements in the various versions of Minecraft Bedrock are similar to advancements in Minecraft Java, there are some subtle differences like the number of achievements, how to obtain them, and how to track their progress.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion. In addition, the article is about obtaining achievements in general, not a how-to for every specific one.

Minecraft Pocket Edition or PE is the name given to the version of Minecraft on mobile devices. Players can download or purchase Pocket Edition from their app store and start playing on any mobile device they have, which includes tablets.

Since Minecraft Pocket Edition falls under the umbrella of Minecraft Bedrock, players can earn achievements in this version of the game. These can be tracked using the ”Achievements” tab provided in the game’s menu. The following article will guide players on how to obtain achievements for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: How to obtain achievements

Since Minecraft does not have a pre-existing and specified “campaign” or quest system, achievements are one good source of tracking the player’s progress through the game. Since achievements are awarded for discovering new aspects of Minecraft’s world, earning an achievement is only possible once in a Minecraft world.

The following conditions need to be met in order to earn achievements in Minecraft:

1) A newly generated world

A freshly generated world in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players wanting to make their way through every achievement in the game will have to do so on an entirely new Minecraft world. Loading up an older save file hampers the player’s progression and has the chance to leave the achievement progression incomplete. Sometimes it's just best to start fresh.

2) No cheats or Creative mode

The world generation screen (Image via Minecraft)

At the time of world generation, players are presented with a variety of choices regarding how they want their Minecraft world to be generated. This includes the type of terrain and the behavior of each entity in the world. Cheats are turned on by clicking the “Allow cheats” tab. However, allowing cheats will disable achievements. Additionally, if a player’s game saves while using creative mode, achievements are automatically disabled.

3) World type

World type is another aspect that affects the enabling or disabling of achievements in Minecraft. For a world to be eligible to earn achievements, it can be generated with any world type except the “flat” world type. Applying the “flat” world type will disable achievements.

The aforementioned criteria are a way to ensure that Minecraft is played in such a way that achievements are obtainable. Achievements act like stepping stones for a Minecrafter’s journey and altering the player’s progression by using cheats or an easy version of world generation can spoil the authentic vanilla Minecraft survival experience that was designed by Mojang.

