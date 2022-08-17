How to get Bukkit Bukkit advancement in Minecraft 1.19 update

Bukkit Bukkit is a new advancement added to Minecraft with the 1.19 update. It has been more than a couple of months since The Wild Update was released, and players have been getting used to all the new features in the game.

Mojang added loads of advancements to Minecraft to keep players hooked and make them feel rewarded. They also introduced new biomes like Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark, along with the Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay mobs. Some new advancements are related to the new biomes, while others are related to the new mobs.

Step-by-step guide to getting Bukkit Bukkit advancement in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Find Frogs

The Bukkit Bukkit advancement is related to tadpoles, but the mob can only spawn by breeding frogs in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

First, players must understand that this advancement is related to tadpoles. Since these mobs do not spawn naturally around the world, players will need to breed frogs first. White and orange frogs can be found in new Mangrove Swamps and regular Swamps, respectively.

However, if players are playing in an old existing world, they will have to travel far and wide to load new chunks since new features will not generate in pre-loaded chunks.

2) Breed frogs with slimeballs

Players can breed frogs in Minecraft 1.19 update with the help of slimeballs (Image via Mojang)

Once players find a minimum of two frogs, they can breed them with the help of slimeballs. Frogs are attracted towards slimeballs and will immediately enter 'love mode' and mate.

After the process is complete, one of the frogs will slowly walk to the nearest water block and lay frogspawn eggs. Similar to turtle eggs, they are fragile and can break if disturbed. The frogspawn will eventually break, and tadpoles will spawn.

3) Pick a tadpole in a water bucket

A tadpole can be picked up in a water bucket in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Players can get the desired advancement by taking a water bucket and picking up one of the tadpoles in it. Like axolotls, these baby mobs can also be stored in a bucket and kept in the inventory.

As soon as players perform this action, they will get the Bukkit Bukkit advancement. Remember, players must have a water bucket since these mobs cannot be picked up in an empty bucket.

Once players get the advancement, they can go ahead and use the bucket of tadpoles in several ways. First, the tadpole can be taken to a cold biome to obtain the rare green frog, which does not spawn anywhere else in the game world. Players can also grow white and orange frogs by taking these baby mobs anywhere.

Furthermore, players can also obtain other advancements like 'When the Squad Hops into Town' and 'With our powers combined' after spawning and interacting with all three types of frogs.

