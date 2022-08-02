How to get carrots in Minecraft 1.19

Carrots are a type of food item in Minecraft 1.19 that players can use in several ways. When players enter the game for the first time, they will need food to survive and constantly replenish their hunger and health bar. There are two major categories of food items, vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

Players usually lean towards non-vegetarian food items like pork chops, steak, mutton, etc., since they replenish the hunger bar and saturation much more than vegetarian food items like potatoes, carrots, bread, etc.

However, carrots are slightly different as they can also be used in several other ways. There are a few ways to get this food item in the game, like making a carrot farm that can be really beneficial to the player.

Obtaining and using carrots in Minecraft 1.19 update

Ways to obtain the food item

A village farm is the best place to obtain carrots (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Unlike wheat, carrots are a type of crop that cannot be obtained naturally by taking seeds and growing them. The only way to find a good amount of carrots is from a village. Villages are peaceful structures where villagers live and work. In these structures, farms can generate all kinds of crops in them.

Carrots have a 20% chance of generating on a village farm. When players find a village farm, they will see a few orange pixels protruding from the ground along with a green plant.

This indicates that the crops will yield carrots when harvested. The best way to get the most out of these few crops is to use a fortune enchanted tool to harvest them. This is the simplest and easiest way to obtain carrots in the game.

Apart from villages, the next best location to find them is shipwreck chests (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Other than this, players can also obtain them by looting structures like Pillager Outposts and Shipwrecks. Both structures have a 57.5% and 42.1% chance of generating at least three to eight carrots in their chests, respectively.

Finally, carrots can also be dropped by mobs like Zombies, Husks, and Zombie villagers. Though they rarely drop food items, players might get them sooner if a looting enchantment sword is used.

What are the uses of carrots?

Several ways to use the food item (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once obtained, carrots have loads of uses in the game. First, they can be eaten normally as a food item to increase one and a half hunger points and get 3.6 hunger saturation. Carrots themselves can be planted on a tilled block to grow more of them. Hence, they can be used for farming.

They are also used for breeding pigs, rabbits, and even villagers. A novice-level farmer villager can also buy 22 carrots for one emerald.

Finally, the item can be used to craft several items like carrots on a stick, golden carrots, and rabbit stew. Golden carrots are one of the main items that players craft using regular carrots. This special food item is excellent for increasing hunger saturation and is considered one of the best food items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far