How to get carrots in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft players can grow a wide variety of crops in their survival worlds, one of which is carrots, which provide a little bit of hunger and saturation. While they may not be the most nourishing snacks in the game, they're incredibly easy to grow and don't take long to reach their harvesting stage.

However, before players start growing carrots, they're going to need a few to plant. Unlike many of their counterparts, carrots don't have seeds and require a fully-grown crop to be planted.

Since this is the case, players won't be able to scurry around for seeds and will instead need to find a location where carrots are already growing or are stored.

Some mobs may also carry carrots on their person from time to time.

Ways to find carrots as of Minecraft 1.19 and above

Villager farms are a reliable way to find carrots in the game (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players might think they can easily find carrots as they roam the world, it's best to look for specific sources where they might be found. This maximizes their chances of snagging carrots in high enough quantities to start a thriving farm.

While planting one or two carrots will get a farm started in time, it can take a bit too long to do so that way. Instead, finding or looting a healthy number of carrots is advised for first-timers.

Here are all the ways you can find carrots in Minecraft:

The most direct way to snag carrots in-game is to search for them in a village. Carrots have a 30% chance of appearing in farm plots in plains villages, and a 10% chance in snow villages. Keep a lookout for raised farms with a composter block. Farmer villages tend to grow a combination of beetroot, carrots, and potatoes. If you're having a tough time finding villages, it's possible to loot carrots in certain treasure chests. Check pillager outposts and shipwreck chests for a chance of obtaining carrots. Furthermore, if you create a Minecraft world and activate the starting chest feature, your starting chest will have a 50% chance to offer a carrot in its contents. If all else fails, grab a weapon and fight some zombies, husks, or zombie villagers. They have a small percentage chance of dropping carrots upon death. However, you can enchant a weapon with the Looting enchantment to raise your chances of a carrot dropping. The maximum chance with Looting III is 1.83%, which admittedly isn't great. However, if you're having a hard time finding carrots elsewhere in Minecraft, it may be your only option.

Hopefully, most Minecraft players will be able to find carrots via villages or loot chests and won't have to worry much about killing mobs to obtain them.

Compared to mob-slaying efforts, plucking carrots from village farm plots tends to be the preferred way to collect them. Snagging a few while looting a shipwreck or pillager outpost can also supplement one's total supply. However, players only need a few carrots to get their farm started.

