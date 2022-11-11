How to get Classic texture pack for Minecraft

Minecraft has been around for quite some time now. The sandbox title launched back in 2011 with basic features and graphics. Though the game still retains the blocky textures, they have changed significantly over the years.

The appearances of nearly all mobs and blocks have either been changed or slightly modified. Of course, there has been a plethora of new features added to the game as well.

However, if you want a classic Minecraft experience of the past, you will need to change the textures back to the original. Luckily, this can be done in both Java and Bedrock Edition, with the process being slightly easier in the former. These classic texture packs were added to the game with the 'Texture Update' back in 2019.

A guide to get Classic texture pack in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition

Java Edition

Simply activate the 'Programmer Art' texture pack to experience Minecraft with old textures (Image via Mojang)

Since Java Edition is older than Bedrock, it retains some exclusive old features. Though the game is still updated to the latest version, these old offerings are hidden and inactive in the settings.

Although you will need to tweak a lot of other settings to get the old feel of the game, here is a simple way to get the old texture pack:

Head to the settings' main menu. Select Resource Packs Enable the Programmer Art texture pack by pressing its icon. Enter a world to enjoy the old textures of Minecraft.

Old pig texture with darker lines on its body along with a different shade of pink color in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

With these simple steps, you can get all the textures for old mobs and blocks in your worlds. Since this is an official texture pack added to the game by Mojang, it will work in every single game version, old or new.

Bedrock Edition

Look for this official texture pack in the marketplace in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Though the newer edition of the game does have an official texture pack for classic features, it is slightly tricky to find, especially if you're a newcomer. It was also added to the game by Mojang themselves, and here are the steps to get it:

Head to the Marketplace from the main menu. Scroll all the way down until you find the "Everything by Minecraft" section. Look for Minecraft Classic Texture Pack and download it. Head to the main game's settings and select Global Resources. Open the Inactive section and activate the Classic Texture Pack. Enter any world and enjoy.

Activate the texture pack from the main settings in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Even though there are several third-party packs for the old textures of the game, any official offerings from marketplace will always better. If you want, you can also check out community-made classic texture packs on the MCPEDL website. Same as Java, this texture pack in Bedrock Edition will change the game's appearance drastically.

Whether you are an old or a new player, you will thouroughly enjoy this texture pack simply because it shows how far the game has come.

