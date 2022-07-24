How to get coal easily in Minecraft 1.19 update

Coal in Minecraft 1.19 is one of the most important resources in the entire game. When players start their journey in a new world, they will need to cook food and replenish their hunger bar quite soon. Players will also need to smelt raw iron and other raw earth materials to use them to craft items. All these tasks require some kind of furnace and a fuel item.

This is where coal comes into play. It is the most commonly used fuel in the game. Though players can use other fuel items like kelp, bamboo, lava bucket, etc., coal is the most accessible. There is only one way to get the item easily, and that is by mining. However, it can become slightly tricky if players want to create a farm for the fuel item.

Easiest way to get coal in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mine mountains and other high regions

To get loads of coal easily, players must first understand where the ore blocks generate the most in the world. With the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2, Mojang brought one of the biggest changes to world and ore generation. The bedrock layer shifted 64 blocks lower, the mountains became taller, and the build limit of the world was also increased.

Due to this, ore generation has also changed. Coal, which was previously common throughout the world, is now most common in the lower mountains. They can only be found between Y levels 0 and 256. The sweet spot to find coal is at Y level 96, where they will generate abundantly under solid mountains.

Players will also be able to see loads of coal ore blocks on these mountains. They are even more common inside solid mountains since their generation is reduced if they are exposed to air.

When players start their journey in the game, they can quickly punch any tree to get wood and craft basic tools. Players won't even require a stone pickaxe to mine coal. With a wooden pickaxe, players can roam around and spot a small mountain that potentially has loads of coal blocks. This is the easiest and fastest way to get coal.

Creating a charcoal farm

Coal and charcoal are identical when it comes to their capabilities to smelt items. Both can smelt up to 8 items. Though there is no way to create a coal farm, players can use wood logs to create a charcoal farm. When wood logs are smelted, they are converted into charcoal.

A farm can be made where charcoal is used for smelting several wood logs and creating more charcoal. This way, players can easily get a good amount of the fuel item without regularly mining.

