How to get cobwebs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Cobwebs are special types of blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update, and they can be obtained and used in several ways. Cobwebs are one of the few blocks in the game that players can go through. It has a special ability that can help or harm players, depending on whether they are placing it for an opponent or running into it themselves.

With every new update, there is a huge influx of new gamers that are playing the game for the first time. These newcomers might not know about the dangers and benefits of cobwebs. If used correctly, these items can be greatly useful since they can slow down opponents and can even be used to create elaborate traps. However, obtaining these blocks in the game can be slightly tricky.

How to obtain and use cobwebs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Ways to obtain the block as an item

Shears are the best tool to obtain cobwebs (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players should know that there is no way to manually craft these items in the game. Players can only find them naturally generating in the world. These can be found in structures like mineshafts, stronghold libraries, igloo basements, abandoned villages, and woodland mansion spider spawner rooms. The best place to find them is a mineshaft since this structure is the most common of them all.

Once players find cobweb blocks generating randomly in a structure, they can only be obtained with two tools: shears or swords enchanted with silk touch. Shears is a tool that is specifically meant to break these kinds of fragile blocks. Silk touch enchantment is a powerup that can enable swords to mine these fragile blocks.

If a player normally breaks the cobweb by hand or any other method, it will break and drop strings. Hence, they must use one of the two methods mentioned above. Using shears to obtain them is much easier as finding silk touch enchantment can be slightly time-taking.

How to use cobwebs

A cobweb trap in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After obtaining cobwebs, players can place them as a block anywhere they want. The main purpose of these blocks is to slow down any entity movement, including mobs, other players, or even dropped items. All mobs except spiders and cave spiders slow down if they are stuck in cobweb blocks.

This feature of the block can be used by players to protect themselves while running away from hostile mobs. Players can quickly place these blocks to slow them down. The same technique can also be used on servers where other players will need to break the cobwebs that they are stuck in to continue the chase.

This block can also be used to delay the signal in a redstone circuit. While making traps, cobwebs can be used as a trap underneath which lava can be placed so that the entities that fall into it will eventually meet their demise.

