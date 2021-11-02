How to get the Ember Robe in Minecraft Dungeons

An armor set created by illager evokers capable of burning nearby mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, the Ember Robe is a popular pick for speed builds that wish to clear levels quickly.

Sporting the ability to burn nearby enemies while also providing a 40% cooldown reduction for artifacts and a 15% speed boost for heroes, the Ember Robe fits in a Minecraft Dungeons speed build, allowing heroes to move blindingly fast.

Although it is simply a variant of the evocation robe that is commonly found in-game, Ember Robe is of exceptional rarity, even compared to other unique quality items.

Minecraft Dungeons: Areas where the Ember Robe can be found

A flame and ice-oriented build including the Ember Robe as the equipped armor (Image via Mojang).

When acquiring items of high rarity in Minecraft Dungeons, players are essentially at the mercy of the game's RNG (random number generator). This mechanism not only determines loot drops, but also randomized enchantments and base stats of gear elements.

The difficulty setting that is active when the item is found also helps, as higher difficulties will yield more powerful items.

For Minecraft Dungeons players hoping to score an Ember Robe as a loot drop, they can find the armor on the following levels:

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Cave

Obsidian Pinnacle

Panda Plateau (Adventure difficulty)

Crimson Forest (Apocalypse difficulty)

The Stronghold (Apocalypse difficulty)

Heroes who are having some difficulty with the loot drop system can also head back to their camp and check in with the Luxury, Mystery, and Piglin merchants to see if they have been unlocked.

Each of these merchants can provide a variety of unique gear, and the Ember Robe can be included in their inventory. It has to be noted that the merchants rotate their inventories every so often and refresh the items in stock.

Check in regularly between normal Minecraft Dungeons activities and players may get a chance to purchase the Ember Robe outright.

Lastly, Minecraft Dungeons heroes who have access to Ancient Hunts can also encounter the mob known as The Seeking Flame, which is an ancient variant of the standard vex mob.

When defeated, the enemy will drop a gilded variant of either an axe, a soul knife, or an evocation robe, including the unique variants like the Ember Robe. There is no guarantee that any specific drop will be the Ember Robe, but defeating The Seeking Flame provides another source that players can use to acquire the powerful armor piece.

