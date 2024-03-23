How to get Flow and Guster banner pattern in Minecraft

Trial chambers are among the most significant features coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update. These underground structures are filled to the brim with spawners and enemies and are intended to function as lootable combat dungeons. This loot consists of many interesting and useful items, old and new, including two new banner patterns used to create custom flags for display.

The flow and guster patterns added will be exclusive to Minecraft 1.21's upcoming trial chambers, so knowing how to get them is vital, with the process detailed below.

How to get Minecraft's new flow and guster banner patterns

1) Find a trial chamber

Thankfully, trial chambers are large structures, so they are easier to stumble across (Image via Mojang)

Since both of these new banner patterns are exclusive to trial chambers, step one of getting them is to find a trial chamber. As an underground structure, they can be difficult to run into while randomly mining, but thankfully, one of the latest snapshots has added a Minecraft villager trade with cartographers for maps directly to them.

Either of these methods will work, but trading is definitely faster and, therefore, the recommended method.

2) Conquer the trial spawners

Trial chamber combat can quickly become dangerous, so be careful (Image via Mojang)

Now that you know where the nearest trial chamber is, you'll need to prepare. They can often have upwards of a half dozen spawners in a single room, so good armor, plenty of food, Minecraft's best potions, shields, torches, and plenty of weapons are recommended.

When you break into the trial chamber, odds are you'll be near a trial spawner that spits out the first wave of enemies. Take your time here; rushing in will cause more spawners to activate, which can quickly become overwhelming. Trial spawners don't care about light level but place down torches anyway to ensure no extra hostile mobs spawn. After three waves, the spawner will dispense its loot.

Check this for a vault key item. They have a small chance to drop as trial spawner loot and are required to open the vaults needed to get the banner patterns. If you have a vault key, use this same one-spawner-at-a-time method to explore around for a vault block to open.

If you didn't, you must press on just the same. Go ahead and look for a vault block, just as if you had a key; that way, hopefully, you'll find a key by the time you run into a vault.

3) Use the key to open a vault

A vault's texture only changes if a player can loot it (Image via Mojang)

Once you've found your way to a vault with a key, the block's texture should update to an opening mouth, beckoning players to see what's inside. Use the key on the vault and cross your fingers. Both the guster and the flow pattern are among the potential loot, but each only has a 2.1% chance of dropping.

If you were lucky enough to get one or both of them, congratulations. Your journey is over.

4) Repeat until success

The trial chamber map trade is not guaranteed either (Image via Mojang)

If you were among the large majority of players to not get either, the grind is just starting. Each vault can only be looted by a player once, so you'll need to continue exploring the trial chamber for another vault while hunting for another key. Continue this process until you get the patterns or until you need to return to your Minecraft villager trading hall to set up a fresh cartographer for a new map.