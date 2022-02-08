How to get food items in Minecraft Dungeons

There are a plethora of healing items available in the action-RPG Minecraft Dungeons, and food items provide part of that healing in a similar fashion to how they do in the original Minecraft.

Providing health regeneration over time (with sweet berries also giving swiftness and tropical fish restoring a player's oxygen by 10%), food items are admittedly not as great at healing as other sources, but they can be helpful in a pinch.

In most situations, players will find food items from defeating enemy mobs, killing animals, and looting chests within a given level. Certain levels provide different foods, and the common enchantment Food Reserves will also create food items any time the player uses a healing potion.

Minecraft Dungeons: What are the best food items?

When selecting the right food items for healing in Minecraft Dungeons, it's worth looking at how much healing each item does and how long the regeneration remains active. Below, players can find a list of each food item in the game, including DLC content, as well as their healing stats and other potential benefits:

Apples - Restores 20% of a hero's max HP over three seconds.

- Restores 20% of a hero's max HP over three seconds. Bread - Restores 100% of a hero's max health over 30 seconds.

- Restores 100% of a hero's max health over 30 seconds. Pork Chops - Restores 50% of a hero's max health over 10 seconds.

- Restores 50% of a hero's max health over 10 seconds. Melon - Restores 75% of a hero's max HP over 15 seconds.

- Restores 75% of a hero's max HP over 15 seconds. Cooked Salmon - Restores 35% of a player's maximum health over eight seconds.

- Restores 35% of a player's maximum health over eight seconds. Sweet Berries - Regenerates 20% of a player's max health for eight seconds, and provides five seconds of Swiftness.

- Regenerates 20% of a player's max health for eight seconds, and provides five seconds of Swiftness. Tropical Fish - Regenerates 20% of a player's health over two seconds, and restores 10% of their total oxygen.

- Regenerates 20% of a player's health over two seconds, and restores 10% of their total oxygen. Chorus Fruit - Heals 30% of a player's health in one second.

By examining the overall stats of each food item in Minecraft Dungeons, the top picks include pork chops, bread, and chorus fruit.

Pork chops work quite quickly and restore half of a player's total health, meaning two chops will heal them in short order. One piece of bread is enough to restore a player's entire health total, but will take slightly longer over the course of 30 seconds.

Chorus fruits were introduced in the Echoing Void DLC, and although their regeneration time is short, it restores for a third of a hero's health, meaning a few chorus fruits can quickly top off the player's health total.

