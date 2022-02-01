5 best armor enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons in 2022

Minecraft Dungeons provides a wide range of enchantments for a hero's dungeon-delving needs, and the right enchantments can make a player's build shine by synergizing with their weapons and armor.

Enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons are divided into separate categories based on what they enhance, between melee weapons, ranged weapons, and armor. There are also some inherent built-in enchantments applied to items when they are rolled by the loot system.

Since these enchantments are divided into different categories, players can effectively enhance multiple parts of their build or focus heavily in one area. For armor enchantments, there are a few picks that stand far and above the rest.

Top 5 crucial armor enchantments as of Cloudy Climb in Minecraft Dungeons 2022

5) Soul Speed

A player gathers souls and increases their overall movement speed (Image via Mojang)

In recent months, soul harvesting builds have become much more prominent in Minecraft Dungeons' meta thanks to the ability of some enchantments to magnify as souls are collected.

Soul Sand is one of the more foundational of these enchantments, and increases a player's movement speed by 1% each time they collect a soul. With a powerful enough soul harvesting build, this can lead to huge speed boosts for players for multiple seconds, which makes the enchantment great for escaping or progressing quickly through levels.

4) Final Shout

Final Shout equipped to a player's armor, with the enchantment visible in the bottom-right of the screen (Image via Mojang)

An absolute lifesaver at higher difficulties in Minecraft Dungeons, Final Shout automatically triggers a hero's artifacts once their health drops below 25% of their total health. This ability ignores any ongoing cooldowns and can be used more frequently at increased rank, and incentivizes players to power it up with enchantment points.

If players have powerful artifacts that either assist in killing enemies or those such as the Ghost Cloak that are excellent for escape, Final Shout can be the difference between survival, and being overrun by Minecraft Dungeons' many enemy mobs.

3) Protection

Protection (bottom-center) is a defense-oriented enchantment also found in the original Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although Protection may be a straightforward enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons, that doesn't mean it isn't useful. Protection serves a very simple purpose: to reduce incoming damage taken by the player.

At rank III, the enchantment reduces 15% of any damage a player incurs. Initially, this may not seem like much, but it can be huge at higher difficulty levels where bosses can devastate heroes in a single hit.

By applying this enchantment to some of the highest-rated armor in the game, heroes become substantially tougher to defeat. This can be essential when the difficulty ramps up in Minecraft Dungeons' various levels and locales.

2) Cowardice

Cowardice increases player damage when their health is full (Image via Mojang)

Cowardice has long been considered one of Minecraft Dungeons' greatest enchantments for dealing damage. It is an armor enchantment that increases a hero's melee and ranged damage as long as they are at maximum HP.

This enchantment is incredibly helpful due to it giving a maximum of 40% increased damage at its maximum. The fact that a player can increase their damage output by almost half, simply by not taking damage, is astounding.

When paired with enchantments and items that keep heroes' health topped off, Cowardice can inject a huge amount of damage potential into any build in Minecraft Dungeons.

1) Cool Down

With just about any build in Minecraft Dungeons, artifacts can provide incredibly powerful benefits. For example, the Death Cap Mushroom heavily increases attack and movement speed to improve DPS and mobility, and the Soul Healer allows players to convert souls into emergency healing.

Using artifacts can often make a huge difference in a hero's performance for offense, defense, and movement. Cool Down is an enchantment that significantly reduces the cooldown time between uses of an artifact, up to a maximum of 37% at the maximum rank.

Cooldowns for artifacts tend to be a major hindrance to the items, and Cool Down cuts away these hindrances by a substantial percentage. Giving a hero the ability to use their artifact's powerful effects often makes Cool Down the greatest enchantment a hero can place on their armor, regardless of the armor in question.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan