How to get free Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft

Mojang has just announced a free Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft for players to celebrate the recent collaboration with Fossil. The developers are offering players the opportunity to earn the free character creator item through Twitch Drops, promoting their latest line of watches and accessories based on the sandbox title.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft.

Mojang is offering players the free Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft to celebrate their recent partnership with Fossil, releasing a unique line of watches and accessories based on the game. Now, the developers are offering players this unique character creator item as part of their promotional ventures.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft:

Head over to Twitch and sign in with your account. Click on the profile icon on the top-right section of the website. Click on the Drops and Rewards option. Head over to the All Campaign tab. Look for the Minecraft x Fossil Watch Time Quest. Expand to open the details and click on the linked Minecraft text. This will open a variety of Minecraft streams. Open any stream and watch it for ten minutes to earn the reward. Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the purple Redeem button under the Time Well Played Reward. Copy the 25-character code and head over to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your Microsoft account before you redeem. Head to the Redeem tab and paste the code. Click Next and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can now claim the free Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft Bedrock.

Players can claim and redeem this free Time Well Played Twitch Reward in Minecraft until March 14th at 11:59 pm PT. Simply head over to Twitch and follow the steps mentioned to claim this free character creator item. Once claimed, it can be redeemed until April 15, 2025.

After claiming the item, you can access and use it from the character creator tab under Dressing Room in the Minecraft Bedrock edition. The unique shirt cosmetic is based on the grass block and deepslate variants of the watch released as part of the Minecraft x Fossil collaboration.

