How to get a goat to ram into you in Minecraft 1.19 update

Goats in Minecraft 1.19 have a special ability to ram players, armor stands or other mobs. There are several neutral mobs in the game that usually attack players if the player attacks them, but the hostile nature of goats is slightly different. Players must understand the mechanics of these mobs to evade their random attacks or use them to obtain special goat horns.

These mobs are usually found in cold biomes like Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks and Snowy Slopes. Players must be cautious while finding them, as these cold biomes have powder snow blocks that can freeze them. Once they find these mobs, they can observe and understand their ramming behavior.

Ramming mechanics of goats in Minecraft 1.19 update

When do goats ram into entities?

The ramming mechanism of these mobs is quite unpredictable and random, as they can hit an unmoved player, armor stand or mob anywhere between 30 to 300 seconds. The huge difference in cooldown time makes it quite difficult to gauge when the mob would ram again.

The ramming also depends on whether any entity is close enough. If anything is within the range of 4 to 16 blocks from the goat, it will get rammed. Hence, the only way to ensure a player gets rammed by a goat is when they are close enough to one of them and not move for a while. The moment players or mobs move, goats will not ram into.

What happens when a goat rams?

If players are patient and lucky enough, a goat will ram them by lowering its head and charging towards it's target. Once hit, the player will get 1 to 3 HP of damage, depending on the difficulty. Additionally, they will also be knocked nine blocks back because of the hit.

The hit itself might not deal a lot of damage, but the attack can knock players off the mountainous biome, subjecting them to a fatal fall damage. Once the goat has rammed a player, armor stand or mob, it will not ram anything for the next few minutes, as per the cooldown time.

What happens if goats ram into solid blocks?

After the Minecraft 1.19 update, goats drop a brand new item if they hit a solid block while ramming an entity. Goat horns have been introduced in the game. These items can be obtained if goats ram into stone or ore blocks.

When the mob locks its target towards players, they can quickly move away and allow the mob to ram into a solid block strategically placed right behind them. After the mob hits the block, one of the horns gets removed from the mob and is dropped as an item. Players can then use this item to blow different sounds from it.

