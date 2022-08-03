How to get invisible item frame in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19, players can obtain an invisible item frame to decorate their walls and even floors with any item. Item frames are normal craftable objects that can be placed anywhere, and gamers can place an object inside them as a showpiece. They are mainly used to decorate a build or even mark storage rooms and chests. However, the frame and the brown background are not the prettiest to look at.

This is where the invisible item frame comes into play. Players can easily decorate their builds by simply placing an item in these invisible frames for a cleaner look. That said, these are not conventional items that gamers can easily obtain or even craft in a normal survival world. Moreover, these can only be obtained in the Java Edition of the game.

How to acquire and use invisible item frames in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to get them

The command to obtain an invisible item frame (Image via Mojang)

In order to get these special item frames, players must enable cheats in their worlds. Minecraft is one of those titles that allow players to use cheats and enter commands. Gamers can obtain invisible item frames only through commands.

If Minecraft 1.19 players want to enable cheats in a brand new world, they will get the option to do so on the creation page. However, if they want to activate cheats in an existing world, they can only do that temporarily by going into the Open to LAN settings in the pause menu and toggle cheats.

Once they do that, they will be able to enter commands in order to get the invisible item frame. Players can simply open the world chat and type this exact command "/give @p item_frame{EntityTag:{Invisible:1b}}" and press enter. The moment the command gets executed, players will obtain a regular-looking item frame in their inventory. Players might think that the procedure has failed; however, this normal-looking item frame will be invisible when placed.

How to use the special item frame

Minecraft 1,19 players can also place invisible item frames on the upper facet of a block (Image via Mojang)

Once players get these unique item frames, they can simply place them anywhere they want. Once they do so, they will be surprised to see that the entire frame and background are invisible. They might get confused after placing the frame since they will not be able to see anything. However, the moment they place an item over it, it will successfully stick to the wall. This way, Minecraft 1.19 players can decorate the walls solely with the item.

Moreover, the invisible item frame can also be placed on top of any block. This allows players to place any item on the upper facet of any block. This is great for decoration purposes as players can lay around items in their builds or even place certain tools or weapons on top of blocks like crafting tables, smithing tables, etc.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far