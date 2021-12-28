How to get the Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons

One of the many unique quality weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, the Jailor's Scythe deals above-average and area of effect damage despite having mediocre reach.

Said to have once been wielded by the jailer of Highblock Keep, the Jailor's Scythe is available for players to use as well. Its featured enchantment is Chains, which has a chance to chain a number of mobs and bring them together for the scythe to strike all at once. This makes for great crowd control and fits the scythe's theme as the weapon of a keeper of prisoners. To obtain the Jailor's Scythe, players have a few options at their disposal.

Where can players get the Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons?

Pumpkin Pastures, one of the levels where players can potentially receive a Jailor's Scythe drop (Image via Mojang)

Like just about any item in Minecraft Dungeons, the Jailor's Scythe is beholden to the game's chance-based loot system. In total, players are capable of obtaining the item as an item drop in multiple levels, purchasing it from one of three merchants with changing inventories, or defeating a particular enemy in Ancient Hunts.

Regardless of which method heroes choose, chance still comes into play and players will be at the mercy of the game's random number generator (RNG) which dictates which pieces of gear appear during a given run or merchant visit.

Below, players can find a list of sources that offer the Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons:

Levels (as a Loot Drop)

Pumpkin Pastures (Adventure Difficulty)

Arch Haven (Adventure Difficulty)

??? or Mooshroom Island (Adventure Difficulty)

Frosted Fjord (Adventure Difficulty)

Abyssal Monument (Adventure Difficulty)

Merchants

Luxury Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Ancient Hunts (as a Loot Drop)

First Enchanter Mob

Finding the item as a loot drop in an ordinary Minecraft Dungeons level has a fairly small chance as a unique quality item. If players are capable, trying to earn it in an Ancient Hunt may provide them better chances, as defeating the First Enchanter in a hunt will drop a gilded version of a unique item. Although the Jailor's Scythe is still competing with the likes of the Frost Scythe, four different unique claymores, and the Highland Armor, players who have the runes to farm the First Enchanter can improve their chances of getting the Jailor's Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons.

If all else fails, checking in between dungeon runs with the Piglin, Mystery, and Luxury merchants can sometimes yield the desired result. Their inventories rotate periodically, so if heroes aren't having luck in Minecraft Dungeons when it comes to getting the scythe as a loot drop, the merchants may just be able to help a player out.

