How to get Minecraft 15th anniversary capes in Java Edition

Minecraft's success undoubtedly stems from its talented and communicative developer team and its creative player base. To thank the community that has promoted such a simple yet diverse sandbox game to flourish, the team is giving away free goodies, including a couple of capes, to both Java and Bedrock Edition players.

Leaks and rumors have turned into reality as the team at Mojang finally announces the release of two free capes to celebrate the game's 15 years of success. A rumored third cape has also been mentioned in the leaks, but an official announcement has yet to be made.

There’s much more to discover about the developers' plans to celebrate this monumental event. In this article, we guide players on how to get the new Minecraft capes for free.

Minecraft guide to get free anniversary capes

Releasing a cape for an anniversary ensures the accomplishment is remembered for a long time, given that cape designs are less common than skins.

Twitch and Tiktok capes (Image via ItsMwamOffi on X/Mojang)

The purple heart cape (Twitch-themed cape) and the TikTok cape are two of the initially leaked capes that have been officially announced. It is worth noting that these capes will be released for Java Edition by July 8, 2024.

To get the purple heart cape, players need to tune in to a Minecraft stream that has drops enabled and watch the live content for at least fifteen minutes.

For the TikTok cape, users need to watch live streams and usual videos on the platform as well as engage in the comments. This has proven to be a key factor in earning this unique reward.

By completing these activities on the respective platforms, players will be rewarded with a 5x5 code that can be used on the official Minecraft webpage to redeem the capes in their account.

The unannounced creeper cape

The creeper cape (Image via @ItsMwamOffi on X/Mojang)

The leaks by user ItsMwamOffi were eventually confirmed when the capes were officially announced. This has led many to believe that the third cape, the creeper cape, is real and will be released soon.

Although the Twitch and TikTok capes have amazing designs and perfectly represent their platforms, the unreleased creeper cape is arguably the most iconic. It features the famous mob that has become the face of Minecraft. The cape closely resembles the Minecon 2011 cape, which also had a creeper face but on a red background.

Famous content creator ECKOSOLDIER mentioned a recent video that their sources suggest the cape could be an exclusive item for a Bedrock Edition or something players unlock by logging into a specific map. For now, players will have to wait for further leaks or official announcements.