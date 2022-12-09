How to get Minecraft Avatar DLC for Bedrock Edition

On December 6, 2022, Minecraft.net issued a new article detailing its latest IP crossover. This time around, players will be able to venture into the world of Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra, thanks to the efforts of the studio Gamemode One.

Minecraft players in the Avatar Legends DLC will assume the role of the Avatar, the one capable of mastering the four primal elements of the world: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. The four nations, each based on one of the elements, are at war, and it is the Avatar's duty to bring peace to the world.

To do so, players will learn various elemental bending techniques and meet memorable characters from both of Avatar's animated series.

Before Minecraft players can dive into this DLC, however, they'll need to pick it up from the Bedrock Edition marketplace.

Steps to purchase and download Avatar Legends in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

While the Avatar Legends DLC has plenty of content, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players must purchase it using real-world currency or in-game Minecoins.

A free in-game mask based on that of the Blue Spirit from The Last Airbender can also be redeemed. It will be accessible for all players at no charge until January 13, 2023.

Here's how you can purchase and download Avatar Legends in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition:

Open the game and sign in to your Microsoft account. Tap the marketplace button on the main menu. On the front page of the marketplace, the Avatar Legends DLC should appear on the first set of scrolling DLCs in the featured content area. Select the DLC's thumbnail. From here, you can either press the Minecoin button and purchase the content for 1,340 Minecoins or spend $7.99 directly. Once this is done, the purchase button should change to a download button. Press this button and wait for the download to complete. The DLC should now be ready to play. You can head over and create a new world using the Avatar Legends map or even use it on a multiplayer server or realm if you'd like! Additionally, you can access the Avatar Legends DLC directly from the Minecraft Launcher by selecting Bedrock Edition and pressing the "Master all 4 elements as the Avatar" pop-up on the cover art.

Here's how you can download the free Blue Spirit mask in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition:

Open Bedrock Edition and sign in to your Microsoft account. Select the dressing room button. On the left sidebar, select the icon that resembles Steve to enter the character creator. Press the style dropdown list and select Headwears. Scroll down to all headwares. The Blue Spirit mask should be the second thumbnail on the list. It will also be denoted by a small Avatar icon and a downward-facing arrow that signifies the item is discounted. Press the green "get" button to add the mask to your dressing room inventory. Additionally, if you'd like to get the mask directly without messing around with most of the in-game functions, you can head to https://www.bedrockexplorer.com/@gamemode-one/blue-spirit-mask and press "Get this!." This will automatically open your Bedrock client to download the mask. Pocket Edition players can also select the link "Send to my Phone" under the mask's thumbnail. This will provide a QR code to download the mask using a QR reader on your mobile device.

It's always nice that Mojang throws in a free customization item for their promotions, though players who can download the Avatar Legends DLC should certainly do so.

In addition to the in-game map, players will receive 50+ skins resembling various characters from the Avatar franchise. This means this DLC is certainly worth its price tag since it combines an excellent adventure with a huge collection of skins.

