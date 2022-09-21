How to sign up for MCC Island Beta server for Minecraft

The Minecraft Championship is one of the biggest events that the community regularly looks forward to. These events put many of the community’s favorite names and faces in a single mini-game-based tournament. Here, people are split into teams that compete to get the most coins to claim victory.

For viewers wanting to play these games for themselves, there is now an official option to do so. MCC Island is an upcoming Java server where players will be able to take part in these iconic minigames with friends and strangers alike.

How to sign up for the Minecraft Championship Island Beta

How can players play the MCC Island Beta?

The two premium bundles of MCC Island Fast Passes (Image via Noxcrew)

1) Go to mccisland.net

This is the official website for the MCC Island server, where players can find news, buy ranks and gems, find a link to the server's discord server, and sign up for the newly announced closed beta.

2) Click the Beta Signup option

The homepage of the website features a pink button labeled "Beta Sign-Up" which players need to click on. This will take players to a new page where they will pick which type of pass they want: a free admission ticket or a fast pass.

3) Choose the free pass or the fast pass

The free sign up uses a regular queue, which has new slots opening up regularly. This option is totally free. The other option is a premium option, referred to as a fast pass. This option is paid for and is estimated to have a queue that is three times faster than the free queue.

4) Enter an email

If you are using the free sign up option, you will need to enter your email address in the sign-up window. This will add you to the free queue for admission tickets, and you will receive an email with your admission ticket whenever new spots open up.

5) Pick a bundle and check out

The details of the different MCC Island Premium Bundles (Image via Noxcrew)

If you are looking to purchase a fast pass, you will need to pick one of three available bundles.

The first bundle is the Starter Bundle. This bundle contains a Fast Pass, which will put players in a priority queue that is estimated to be three times faster than the standard queue. The bundle also contains 100 gems, the server’s premium currency. The last thing the bundle contains is a founder’s hat, an exclusive item only available during the closed beta.

The second bundle is the Champ Bundle. This bundle also contains the founder’s hat, along with 250 gems, and a fast pass. Additionally, this bundle comes with a Champ Rank, which will come with valuable perks such as a chat icon and uncommon bonus daily chests.

The third bundle is the Grand Champ Bundle. This bundle includes the fast pass, the founder’s hat, 500 gems, a founder’s aura which is another closed beta exclusive item, and the rank of Grand Champ. This rank comes with a plethora of bonuses, including daily quests, a name plate, and a special chat icon. Upon checking out, players will be entered into the priority queue.

What is MCC Island?

A different view of the MCC Island (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Championship Island, or MCC Island for short, is a new beta Minecraft server created by Noxcrew, the same group responsible for organizing and putting on the MCC events. Here, popular content creators and other community figures participate in rounds of team-based minigames to see who the best players are.

The idea behind Minecraft Championship Island is to allow players to participate in the same games that they watch these content creators play. The server is still currently in a closed beta, with no news as to when the server will be openly available to the public.

There are four game modes in the closed beta of the server: Battle Box, Sky Battle, Hole in the Wall, and To Get To The Other Side, all of which are quite iconic for Minecraft Championship viewers.

