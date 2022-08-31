Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25 date and time announced

The Minecraft Championship logo over an in-game background (Image via MCC)

The Minecraft Championship is a series of events that almost needs no introduction. However, for those uninitiated, the MCC is a content creator-based tournament that pits ten teams of four content creators against each other in numerous rounds. The single goal of the championship is to get the most coins, as the teams with the most coins will face off in the final game to determine the ultimate winners.

With MCC 24 having just come to a close on August 20, 2022, viewers are desperately awaiting any news on the follow-up event, from when the event is held to which teams will be making an appearance. Thankfully, an announcement was just made via the official MCC Twitter account.

The date and time for Minecraft Championship 25 announced

MCC 25 dates revealed

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Catch you next week for teams! The Decision Dome reopens for MCC 25 on Saturday 24th SeptemberCatch you next week for teams! The Decision Dome reopens for MCC 25 on Saturday 24th September 👑Catch you next week for teams! 🚀 https://t.co/yHzG4rlV4W

After another intense and hotly contested event in Minecraft Championship 24, players and viewers who enjoy the more competitive side of Minecraft were left waiting for any announcement or reveal surrounding the next MCC event, MCC 25.

Thankfully for these players in the wait, an announcement has been made. On August 30, 2022, via a tweet on the MC Championship Twitter account, Noxcres revealed that the up-and-coming MCC 25 event will be held on September 24, 2022. The tweet also features a clip of the game Hole in the Wall from the most recent event, MCC 24.

The tweet does not mention, however, at what time the event will start. While this may seem like an oversight on Noxcrew’s part, there is a good reason for the time not to be revealed. This is because the start time has been consistent for the majority of the history of the event.

Assuming that the Minecraft Championship 25 will share this consistent start time, as there is no reason it will not, the start time will be 8 pm BST, which is also 12 pm PT and 3 pm ET.

The next announcement

Antfrost @Antfrost @MCChampionship_ Mcc my beloved I missed you @MCChampionship_ Mcc my beloved I missed you

The MCC 24 ended with a riveting match of Dodgebolt between the Orange Ocelots, consisting of HBomb94, Tubbo, TommyInnit, and Jack Manifold, and the Yellow Yaks, consisting of Dream, BadBoyHalo, Skeepy, and GeorgeNotFound. Other huge names, such as Wilbur Soot, Philza, and CaptainSparklez, viewers are undoubtedly excited about the potential lineup of future teams.

Unfortunately, the announcement on August 30 only featured the date of the next MCC event. Included in the tweet is when players can expect a future team announcement, with the line stating “Catch you next week for teams,” indicating that players should expect to see the team announcements on the MC Championship Twitter account sometime next week.

As expected, this announcement has the community quite excited, including many people asking for specific team set-ups and player combinations. Some even suggested new potential players within the community that should make an appearance within the MCC.

Edited by R. Elahi