How to get Minecraft enchantments without enchanting table

Enchantments in Minecraft are spells that can turn ordinary items into powerful magical items that enhance survival in this open-world sandbox. Players are always looking for unique enchantments and enchanted weapons to add to their inventory to survive almost anything coming their way in the game.

With the release of the Dungeons expansion, players need these enchanted weapons more than ever. Whether it’s a bow that fires infinite arrows, a set of boots that freeze water under the player's feet, or a sword that sets enemies ablaze, Minecraft enchantments can enhance the gameplay and increase the chances of survival when delving into darker and nastier parts of the world.

However, an Enchanting Table is the most common method to craft these enchantments. The table itself can be crafted in the game upon placing a book on the top row in the middle box of the crafting menu grid and then placing a diamond, an obsidian ore, and another diamond in that order in the center row.

After that, all players need to do is place three obsidian ores on the bottom row in a single line, and the Enchanting Table will be successfully crafted. However, if players have stacks of iron and none of the items above, they can still get enchantments on their items using these methods.

Craft Enchantments using an Anvil in Minecraft

Anvils are similar to grindstones. However, any items used on the Anvil will keep their enchantments. An Anvil can become damaged over time as it has a 12% chance of getting damaged every time it’s used. However, this doesn’t affect the Anvil’s function, but it will wear down until it’s eventually destroyed.

Players need an enchanted book to experience levels in the game to enchant using an Anvil. Enchanted books can be found in treasure chests and strongholds by fishing for one and trading with a villager.

One of the major advantages of an Anvil over an Enchanting Table is that the latter does not allow players to enchant more than one item at a time. However, players can do this using an Anvil that they can easily craft.

Steps to craft an Anvil (Image via Mojang)

To craft an Anvil, players need to follow these steps:

Open the crafting menu in the game Place three blocks of iron on the top horizontal row Place three iron ingots on the bottom horizontal row Place one iron ingot in the middle square

Anvil will be successfully crafted on the right-hand side of the crafting menu.

Steps to get Enchantments in an Anvil (Image via Mojang)

To craft an Enchanted tool or weapon in Minecraft, players must place the item with the enchantment next to it in an Anvil, and they can get the desired result. Moreover, they can use different enchanted books if they wish to merge two different enchanted items into one powerful tool.

For instance, when combined with a diamond sword with unbreakable enchantment, a diamond sword with sharpness is put together side by side in an Anvil. The result is a diamond sword with sharpness and unbreakable enchantments.

Use Minecraft commands to craft Enchantments

Most players in Minecraft tend to skip the tedious process of crafting several items and instead use codes that are a faster method to get whatever they desire. However, they need to be familiar with proper syntax and how to use these codes easily.

Players need to have their Minecraft cheats turned on to use these commands. To open the command menu, PC players need to press the T key on their keyboard, and console players on a PS4, Xbox, or Switch need to press the Right Arrow button on their gamepad.

To enchant an item held by HeyParzival with Flame I, use the following command:

/player_username

Similarly, to enchant an item held by all players with Quick Charge III, use this command:

/player_username

Players can use a list of commands combined with the syntax above to get enchantments quickly without any hassle of crafting different items in Minecraft.

