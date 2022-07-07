How to get mushroom blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Huge mushrooms are special tree-like structures in Minecraft 1.19 that have their own special set of blocks. The enormous world of the game has several kinds of biomes made up of different kinds of blocks, and all these blocks can be obtained in different ways.

Huge mushrooms can rarely be found in Dark Forests or Swamps (Bedrock only) but are most common in the Mushroom Fields biome. The tree-like structures can be grown from small mushrooms if they are given enough bone meal. There is a way to obtain mushroom blocks from these huge mushrooms.

Easily obtain all kinds of mushroom blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Types of blocks

There are three types of mushroom blocks, including mushroom stem (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are two types of large mushrooms that have two types of blocks: stem and mushroom blocks. The stem blocks are identical in both types of large mushrooms, whereas the mushroom blocks are quite different. One of them is vibrant red with white polka dots, while the other is beige with a smooth texture.

How to obtain these mushroom blocks

These blocks can only be obtained with a silk touch enchanted tool (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When players attempt to break blocks from a large mushroom, they will not obtain the block. Instead, the large mushroom might occasionally drop some small mushrooms as an item. On the other hand, the only way to obtain the mushroom stem blocks in the game is by using the silk touch enchantment. This special powerup enables any tool to break a block and make it drop as it is without changing its state.

If this enchantment is applied to a tool, players will be able to use it to break and obtain mushroom and stem blocks easily. When these blocks drop as items, all six sides will have the same texture, compared to different textures when they are broken from the huge mushroom.

Uses for these blocks

The mushroom blocks can be used to increase the composter block layer (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The main purpose of these blocks is that they can be used to increase the layer in the composter block. Mushroom blocks are arguably the best way to increase the composter layer since it has an 85% chance of doing so. Mushroom stems have a 65% (Java Edition) or 85% (Bedrock Edition) chance of increasing the composter layer.

Mushroom blocks can also be placed underneath a note block to produce a heavy bass-like sound. Finally, the red mushroom blocks can be used as decorative blocks as well. The striking red color with white polka dots can look great in certain builds. This is because they have the same texture on all six sides, which ensures they don't look out of place in most scenarios.

