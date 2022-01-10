How to get Nightmare's Bite in Minecraft Dungeons

A unique quality pair of sickles in Minecraft Dungeons, Nightmare's Bite's biggest feature is its venomous attack thanks to its inherent Poison Cloud enchantment.

Sporting a decent attack speed similar to standard sickle weapons, Nightmare's Bite can take down multiple enemies due to the poison clouds that can spawn due to its enchantment.

These clouds remain for some time where they spawn and deal damage over time to any enemy mobs that touch them. This presents some interesting area control options for Minecraft Dungeons heroes, allowing them to create a potential field of poison that can soften up opponents before the hero moves in for the kill.

Minecraft Dungeons: Finding Nightmare's Bite

Warped Forest, one of the areas Nightmare's Bite can be found (Image via Mojang)

When attempting to earn Nightmare's Bite for themselves in Minecraft Dungeons, players have a few options to work with. They can obtain the unique sickles as a loot drop at certain levels and difficulties, or check in with their camp's merchants, or snag them as a loot drop from a particular enemy during Ancient Hunts.

It's up to the hero as to which avenue they'd like to pursue, but it also doesn't hurt to try out multiple options in case one isn't proving fruitful. Since most items, including Nightmare's Bite, are beholden to the game's RNG (random number generator) loot system, heroes will likely need to be persistent to get Nightmare's Bite.

Below, players can find the current means of obtaining Nightmare's Bite in Minecraft Dungeons:

As a Loot Drop

Pumpkin Pastures

Arch Haven

Desert Temple (Adventure Difficulty)

Lost Settlement (Adventure Difficulty)

Warped Forest (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Merchant Inventories

Luxury Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Mystery Merchant

During Ancient Hunts

Haunted Caller (Ancient Variant of Necromancer Mobs)

At the end of the day, it comes down to the Minecraft Dungeons player's preference as to how they'd like to obtain the weapon.

Many heroes focus on alternating between Ancient Hunt mobs and merchants. Grinding Ancient Mobs can lead to the quick acquisition of a gilded version of the unique sickles, and if they don't appear right away, merchants' inventories change quite regularly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players should stock up on emeralds and gold and keep it ready in the event that the game's RNG drops are being less than kind to them while combing the game's levels or Ancient Hunt instances.

Edited by R. Elahi