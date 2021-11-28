How to get an ocean explorer map in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game with an infinite sandbox world. This implies that players can do or build almost anything in the game. Building any structure in Minecraft requires a ton of different items and materials, all of which have different sources and modes of acquiring. Some items like sugarcane or bread are easily obtained, and other items like Totems of Undying and Emeralds are much rarer.

Ocean explorer maps are unique maps that can assist players in finding some rare structures like Ocean Monuments within the world of Minecraft. There are a variety of methods to obtain these maps, and following them to their destination is a whole other adventure in itself. The following article will tell players everything they need to know about ocean explorer maps in Minecraft.

Ocean explorer maps in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Ocean explorer maps show the location of an ocean monument on the map. As the player approaches the monument, the map starts to fill in and reveal the area around the player.

Trading

Ocean explorer maps can be obtained via trading. They are sold by Cartographer villagers, who have an equal chance of spawning in any village. Cartographers can also be made by having an unemployed villager stand near a cartography table.

Cartographer villagers, at apprentice level, can trade ocean explorer maps with the player for 13 emeralds and a compass. Also, at the journeyman level, cartographers can trade woodland explorer maps for a base price of 14 emeralds and a compass.

A purchased ocean explorer map will point to the nearest available location of an Ocean Monument. Purchasing a second ocean explorer map will point at the same location as the first one, even if that particular monument has already been explored or visited.

Ocean Monuments

An ocean monument in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Ocean monuments are underwater fortresses that can be found inside the “deep ocean” biome and its variants. These monuments are the only place in Minecraft where players can find and collect sponges. Players can also find prismarine in these structures.

Ocean monuments are home to hostile and powerful mobs called Guardians. Each ocean monument spawns with three Elder Guardians, which are bigger and more powerful variants of the Guardian mob. The Elder guardian is the biggest water-dwelling mob in Minecraft and can inflict the “Mining fatigue” effect on players, which makes them mine slower.

Ocean monuments can be profitable to the player and are the source of some rare and unique blocks and items, such as sea lanterns in Minecraft. Ocean Explorer maps can lead players to these special structures and allow them to explore to their heart’s content.

