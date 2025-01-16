How to get operator utilities tab in Minecraft Java Edition

Since Minecraft is a highly customizable sandbox, Mojang has allowed players to tinker with its core game mechanics using simple written commands, blocks, and items. Most of these blocks and items, like command blocks, debug sticks, etc., are hard to obtain since they usually require a command to appear in your inventory.

However, operator utilities is a special toggleable tab in Minecraft Java Edition creative mode that allows you to get any special technical block or item directly from the inventory GUI. Here is a short guide to get the operator utilities tab enabled.

Steps to enable the operator utilities tab in Minecraft Java Edition

1) Enter creative mode in either old or new world

Create a new creative world where you can access the creative inventory (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, enter a creative mode in either a new or old world. If you're creating a new world, you can simply do so by changing the game mode. This will automatically allow commands to be executed in the world as well.

If you have an existing world, you must first pause the game, click on the 'Open to LAN' tab, toggle the 'Allow Commands' button, and then start the LAN world. Once you come out of the pause menu, you can enter the '/gamemode creative' command to enter creative mode.

2) Activate the operator utilities tab

The operator utilities tab toggle will be present in control settings (Image via Mojang Studios)

After entering creative mode, you must once again pause the game, head to the control settings, and toggle the 'Operator Items Tab' on. This will enable the special tab to see all the technical blocks and items.

Once you head back to the game, open the creative mode inventory and look for a command block icon on the bottom right corner of the GUI. This will open up the operator utilities tab, where you will find every technical block and item, like structure void, barrier, light blocks, and even four unused paintings.

If you are on the latest snapshot, you will also see five new test blocks recently added by Mojang in the Minecraft snapshot 25w03a. These blocks will remain in the operator utilities tab from every snapshot and stable version in the future.

The operator utilities tab will make your life easier while testing things in creative mode since you will no longer need to input the /give command to get a special technical block.

