How to get and play Monkey King & Mythic Beasts in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft's Lunar New Year events have grown in scope and popularity since they began in 2021. Each event has seen Mojang give out some kind of free content, from skin packs that rival the Minecraft Marketplace's best skin packs to fully-fledged custom gameplay and story experiences. This is exactly what the Monkey King & Mythic Beasts pack was for 2024.

Some of the features and gameplay elements of the pack, along with how to get and play it yourself, are detailed below.

What is the Monkey King & Mythic Beasts content pack?

The Monkey King & Mythic Beasts content pack was a large pack released to celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 with the community. This was the premier release of the year's celebration and was the main focus of the community post. It was released for free to build engagement within the community.

This Minecraft pack sees players defending the Sky Palace against the evil Demon Army as Sun Wukong, alongside a phoenix ally. During combat, the flame-feathered friend is wounded, and players spend the rest of their time with the pack nursing the phoenix back to health and making him stronger than ever before, returning for revenge against the demons.

Players have more health than usual and, once they have teamed up with the phoenix, can do powerful magical fire attacks. There are several different staves in the pack, all with custom attack animations.

How to get Monkey King & Mythic Beasts content pack on Minecraft Bedrock?

1) Open the game

The Bedrock main menu (Image via Mojang)

To get this particular piece of content, you must first open the game. Start up the launcher, and make sure that Bedrock is selected. Java has mods rather than content packs and newly released addons in the Minecraft Marketplace, so this one is a Bedrock exclusive. If Bedrock is selected, launch the game.

2) Navigate to the marketplace

The marketplace's home screen (Image via Mojang)

Once the game has started, you must navigate to the marketplace, where you can buy a plethora of new content, including Minecraft Bedrock's new addons, similar to Java Edition mods.

You can get to the marketplace by using the button located on the main menu. Make sure you are logged in to your Microsoft account, which is required to make any purchases in the store.

Once in the store, use the search bar on the top right of the marketplace and search for "Monkey King & Mythic Beasts." One of the first results should be the free pack released by Next Studio.

3) Purchase and download the pack

The location of the download button (Image via Mojang)

Even though the content pack is free, it still needs to be purchased through the Minecraft Marketplace. This is why it's required to sign in. Hit the "Purchase" button. No coins will be spent, but the pack will be purchased. Hit the download button to get the content from the store onto your device.

4) Create a world and play

The pack's custom spawn area (Image via Mojang)

Once downloaded, the button will change to "Create this World!" Hit this button to enter the new world menu. The default options set using this button should be correct for the pack, so just hit the create button. It should be easy to determine if the pack loaded correctly, as the content pack features a custom spawn in animation before players are dropped into the heart of the Sky Palace.

Now that you are loaded into the Monkey King & Mythic Beasts content pack, you can play through the story and fight off evil once and for all.

There was also a ton of other Minecraft marketplace content for the Lunar New Year in case this pack wasn't enough to fully scratch the itch. You should make sure to check out some of these since there are few others that feature custom stories similar to this one.