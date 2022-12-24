How to get scute in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft gives players the ability to make almost anything they want. However, every crafting recipe requires different ingredients. For example, gamers who need to craft iron tools and weapons need to collect iron ingots and wooden sticks to achieve their goals. However, some ingredients are lesser-known than others, and one such “rare” crafting material is scute.

Scutes were added to the game with the Minecraft 1.13 snapshot known as 18w07a. Originally named Turtle Shell Pieces, they were promptly renamed Scutes by the time Minecraft 1.14 or the Village and Pillage update came out.

The reason these items aren’t as widely known as other mob drops is that they’re used to make turtle shells, which serve as a helmet alternative with weak armor stats but 10 additional seconds of water breathing.

Let's take a look at how players can contain scute in Minecraft.

Minecraft: What is the best source of scutes?

In order to get scutes in Minecraft, players will have to find baby turtles. While most drops in the game come from killing adult mobs, this material is obtained from the growth process that takes place with babies.

Each of these mobs drops one scute when they grow up into adult versions, which means players will need to find at least five of them to get the required amount to craft a turtle shell.

Players can also breed turtles to get more baby mob versions of them, and therefore, more scute. However, this is almost always a temporary measure, since the turtle shell or turtle helmet isn’t viable in terms of the amount of damage a player can take as the game progresses.

In order to breed the mob, players will need to feed seagrass to two adult turtles. This will make them enter love mode, which will result in a baby turtle being born.

How long does a baby turtle take to grow up?

Baby turtles require an entire in-game day to grow up, which translates to 20 minutes of real-time. With one at their disposal, players can only get three scutes per hour in vanilla Minecraft. Therefore, it is advisable that they create a turtle farm if they want to collect a ton of the material.

In addition to this, players with farms that are already established can speed up the growth of their baby turtles by feeding them seagrass. Each piece reduces the growth time by 10%, which is quite effective in the long run. Therefore, they should also consider making a seagrass farm.

Seagrass is grown by using bonemeal on an underwater surface and using shears to obtain them as they reach their maximum height. Players can even use this method to make an AFK seagrass farm.

Baby turtles and their adult counterparts can be found inside beach biomes or near oceans and other large water sources. This can give players an opportunity to work on some beach and sea-themed builds, like a boathouse, beach house, harbor, ship, etc.

Baby turtles are some of the smallest mobs in Minecraft, so it can be difficult to find them. Players should also note that their tiny size makes them vulnerable to blocks like soul sand, as they can suffocate and die when placed under them.

