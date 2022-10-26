How to get Shroomlight in Minecraft 1.19 (2022)

Light is essential in Minecraft. Not only does it allow players to see in the dark, but it also helps prevent hostile mobs from spawning.

Shroomlights are a type of light source found in the Nether. They emit a light level of 15, making them one of the brightest light sources in the game. They can be placed on the ground or on top of blocks and can even be used to create a Glowstone-esque effect.

Finding Shroomlight in Minecraft

Shroomlight was introduced in the Minecraft 1.16 update, and these glowing blocks can be difficult to find unless you're searching in the right biomes. Shroomlight will spawn inside Huge Fungi. These Huge Fungi can be located inside the Nether or grown so that they can be harvested.

What biomes do Huge Fungi spawn in?

To find Huge Fungi in the Nether, you'll need to be in specific biomes. These large mushrooms will spawn inside the Warped Forest and the Crimson Forest biomes. Once you locate a Huge Fungi, you can break it open and search for Shroomlight. To break open the Huge Fungi, you can mine it with your pickaxe. The Shroomlight you find can then be placed in your home as a source of light.

How to get to the Nether in Minecraft

The Nether is a dimension in Minecraft different from the Overworld or The End. It is a dark and dangerous place, full of hostile mobs, treacherous terrain, and lots of lava and fire. To get there, you will need to build a Nether Portal. This can be done by placing obsidian blocks in a square frame and lighting them with flint and steel. Once the portal is lit, you can step through and enter the Nether.

Growing Huge Fungi in Minecraft

Fungi are a type of plant that players can grow in Minecraft. They come in two varieties: small and huge. Huge Fungi can be found in the Nether and are a great source of food and materials. Here are a few tips on how you can grow Huge Fungi in Minecraft.

What you need to grow Huge Fungi in Minecraft

To grow Huge Fungi in Minecraft, you will need a few things. First, you will need a big space to work in. Fungi can grow quite large, so you need a room or area that is at least 10 blocks wide and 10 blocks tall.

You will also need some mycelium. You can find mycelium in the Nether or by breaking moss blocks. Mycelium is the fungal equivalent of soil, and it's what fungi need to grow.

You'll need some warped or crimson fungus as well. These can be found in the Nether or by growing from small mushrooms. Next, you will need Warped Nylium or Crimson Nylium to plant your fungus on. Finally, you will need some bone meal. This is a type of fertilizer that helps fungi grow.

How to harvest Shroomlight from Huge Fungi

Once you have all the necessary ingredients, it's time to start farming some Shroomlight. You should follow these steps to quickly and easily harvest Shroomlight in-game.

First, you should put down the correct Nylium depending on the type of mushroom you wish to grow. Warped Nylium is used for Warped Fungus and Crimson Nylium for Crimson Fungus.

Once the correct Nylium has been placed with the fungus, you should then use Bone Meal on your fungus. Doing so will have a 40% chance of making the fungus grow into a Huge Fungus.

Once the Huge Fungus has spawned, you can harvest it using any tool, even your bare hands. However, using a hoe is the fastest method.

Light up your build with Shroomlight

After you have obtained a few Shroomlight, you can place them in your base to light it up. With enough time and patience, you can get enough Shroomlight to ensure you never have to worry about enemies spawning around you again.

