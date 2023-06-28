How to get the Smells Interesting achievement in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, introduced various new achievements or advancements depending on which edition of the game is being played. These achievements/advancements are almost exactly the same, regardless of whether you are unlocking them on Java or Bedrock Edition. One such example is the "Smells Interesting" achievement.

Added in Minecraft 1.20, Smells Interesting is an achievement on Bedrock and an advancement on Java, but it is unlocked the same exact way. Specifically, you have to add a sniffer egg to your inventory to accomplish the achievement's requirements.

This can be accomplished in any Minecraft game mode and can also be unlocked via commands if you would like to go about that way.

How to get a sniffer egg and unlock the "Smells Interesting" achievement in Minecraft 1.20

Unlike most other Minecraft mobs, sniffers reproduce through the use of eggs, putting them in the same category as creatures like chickens or turtles. However, sniffer eggs aren't exactly common in the Overworld, and you will have to engage in some archeology to find the eggs of these prehistoric mobs.

As of Minecraft 1.20.1, sniffer eggs are only obtained in traditional gameplay by brushing suspicious sand blocks in warm ocean ruins structures. Alternatively, you can simply use Creative Mode to add a sniffer egg to your inventory, or use in-game commands to do so when cheats are enabled.

Regardless, simply adding a sniffer egg to a your inventory will unlock the Smells Interesting achievement. There are no specifics pertaining to the game mode or how the egg is obtained as long as it lands in your inventory.

How to get a sniffer egg in Minecraft Survival Mode

Begin by crafting a brush by combining a feather, a stick, and a copper ingot in a crafting table. Head to an ocean ruin structure in a warm temperature ocean biome. These can be tricky to spot, so heading into an ocean with a few Potions of Night Vision can be beneficial. Alternatively, you can also enter the command "/locate structure ocean_ruin_warm" if you have cheats enabled. You'll receive the coordinates to the closest set of ruins. Once you reach the ruins, look for suspicious sand blocks. These look much like standard sand blocks but have more indentations in their face textures. Equip your brush and right-click or press the use item button on your controller and keep it held down. You'll begin to brush the suspicious sand block until its loot items pop out, and the block will then turn back into regular sand.

Keep in mind that it may take some time for the sniffer eggs to drop, as they only have a 6.7% chance to pop out of suspicious sand blocks. Alternatively, you can use the command "/give @s sniffer_egg" to directly receive the egg and unlock the achievement.

Lastly, it's also possible for you to open your world in Creative Mode and simply add the egg to your survival inventory within the mode's UI. Plus, if you're already in-game and need to change your game mode, you can enable cheats and use the command "/gamemode creative" to do so.

