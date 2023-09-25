How to get Starry Skies in Minecraft

Minecraft mods come in countless shapes, sizes, and varieties, and some even decide to introduce new locations to the sandbox title. One such example is Starry Skies, a mod that introduces a new dimension (known as the Starry Sky) based on the planetoids world generation mod for version 1.2.5 beta. It even comes complete with its own Nether and End variants.

With this mod, Minecraft fans can visit the hovering planet-like structures of the Starry Skies dimension, as well as the Scary Skies in the Nether and the Scarcy Skies in the End. The new dimensions come complete with many of the blocks and generated structures players can find in the vanilla game as well.

For Minecraft fans curious about trying out the Starry Skies mod, there are a few ways to do so.

How to install Starry Skies for Minecraft via CurseForge/Fabric

The three dimensions seen in the Starry Skies mod for Minecraft (Image via DaFuqsy/CurseForge)

Although fans can get Starry Skies via platforms like Modrinth, the mod isn't updated to version 1.20.1 in many locations. However, it is available for the latest versions of the game via CurseForge, and this site even comes with its own modding program that can automatically install and update Starry Skies.

You don't necessarily need to use the CurseForge program to load the mod. Starry Skies is also available for the Fabric modloader and can easily be installed that way as well. The only difference comes down to a player's individual preference.

How to download Starry Skies via CurseForge

Head over to CurseForge.com and then download and install the site's modloader application by clicking the Get CurseForge App button at the top-right of the page. Next, head to the CurseForge page for Starry Skies and click the orange install button. Create a new profile for your Minecraft mods, or select one you've already created in CurseForge, then continue. Be sure that the profile is set to the 1.20.1 version of the game. After the installation process is completed, press the play button and enjoy.

How to download Starry Skies via Fabric

Head to the download page for Fabric and install the 1.20 version if you haven't done so already. Head to Starry Skies' CurseForge page, then click the download button next to the orange CurseForge installation button. You should receive a .jar file for the mod. Navigate to the mod folder created by installing Fabric in your ".Minecraft" directory and place or copy/paste the ".jar" file within it. To find the root directory on Windows, open the search bar next to your start (Windows) button and enter %appdata%, which should lead to the folder where the root directory resides. Then, open the ".Minecraft" folder and place the Starry Skies .jar file within the mods folder. For Mac, you can find the root folder in ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft, which can be located via the Finder. Much like Windows, move or copy/paste the Starry Skies .jar file to the mods folder within the root one. After these steps, open the game's launcher and select Fabric from the version selector next to the green install/play button for Java Edition. If the steps have been followed correctly, the game should load up with Starry Skies installed.

Regardless of whether you are using CurseForge or Fabric, the Starry Skies mod should be installed once the steps above are followed. Afterward, all you need to do is create a Nether portal out of packed ice and ignite it with a flint & steel to enter the Starry Sky dimension.