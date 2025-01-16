How to get test blocks in Minecraft

Test blocks are a new type of unused operator blocks that were recently added to Minecraft 25w03a snapshot. They will soon be a part of the title with its upcoming drop. While this is considered a new feature, it can only be used in creative mode where cheats are enabled. These are blocks used by Mojang developers to test new features and certain activities in the title.

With Minecraft snapshot 25w02a, the developers have added these blocks to the beta versions for all players to play around with. That said, they have not added many tests to conduct in this particular snapshot.

Here is a short guide to see how you can obtain these new test blocks in Minecraft Java Edition.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ways to obtain test blocks in Minecraft

Get test blocks using commands

Trending

Get the test blocks by using the /give command (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since these new test blocks can only be used in creative mode while the cheats are enabled, players will first have to allow commands to be executed in a world. Commands can be activated in both new and existing worlds.

If you have an existing world, you can pause the game, click on the 'Open to LAN' tab, toggle on 'Allow Commands', and then start the LAN world. This will make the world visible to other devices running Java Edition on the same network. This will also enable commands.

If you are creating a new world, you can simply toggle commands from the new world creation page.

After allowing commands, you can obtain two different kinds of test blocks through the /give command. The exact command line to get a test block must be:

'/give username minecraft:test_block (or minecraft:test_instance_block)'.

The regular test block will have a particular texture depending on its four different modes: start, log, fail, and accept. These modes can be changed by interacting with the block.

The test instance block will have a mechanical gear texture on all its faces and is essentially a structure block. Using the block, players can create a structure of any kind, give certain commands to work inside it, and also save the structure or start the test code inside it.

Get test blocks from the operator utilities tab in the creative inventory

You can also get test blocks from the operator utilities tab from creative inventory (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another method to get both kinds of test blocks is from the operator utilities tab in the creative mode inventory. This tab shows all kinds of blocks and items that players cannot obtain through regular creative mode inventory.

To activate the operator utilities tab, players need to head to the controls setting and switch on the tab from there. After this, when they open the inventory in creative mode, the operator utilities tab will show up. New test blocks can be obtained from here.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!