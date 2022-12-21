How to get and use Dragon's Breath in Minecraft (2022)

Dragon's Breath is one of the many different ingredients used in Minecraft to brew potions. Specifically, Dragon's Breath is used as a brewing component to create Lingering Potions, which are potions with particular effects that occur over time.

But how does a player obtain Dragon's Breath and how is it used? For those who haven't worked with it before or are new to the game, it can be somewhat confusing. Fortunately, once players figure out how to obtain Dragon's Breath and use it, they aren't likely to forget it.

While this material can be somewhat dangerous to obtain, Lingering Potions are well worth the danger. As the name might imply, the main method of obtaining Dragon's Breath in Minecraft is by facing the Ender Dragon.

Obtaining and using Dragon's Breath in Minecraft

Dragon's Breath can be collected in Minecraft during the Ender Dragon fight (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft players enter the End for the first time, they'll encounter the Ender Dragon as the final boss in Survival Mode. As the dragon flies about, she'll occasionally lay down a breath attack that will remain on the ground for a period of time before dissipating. This is the perfect opportunity for players, as they can then use a glass bottle to collect the breath from the ground and obtain Dragon's Breath for brewing purposes.

Using Dragon's Breath to brew Lingering Potions in Minecraft

Place a brewing stand on any surface that you see fit. If you don't have one, it can be crafted by combining three stone-tier blocks and a Blaze Rod in Java Edition. The same is mostly true for the Bedrock Edition, but the stone blocks must be three pieces of matching cobblestone, blackstone, or cobbled deepslate. Open the brewing stand's interface and place your bottle of Dragon's Breath in the top input slot. Then, place a splash potion in any of the three (or all three) of the bottom slots. Splash potions can be created by brewing any standard potion with gunpowder. Place some Blaze Powder in the top left slot to fuel the brewing process. Blaze Powder can be obtained by breaking down Blaze Rods in the crafting menu. Wait a moment for the brewing to occur and then remove your new Lingering Potions from the potion slots at the bottom of the brewing UI.

Thanks to their lasting effects, Lingering Potions can be incredibly helpful in Minecraft. Lingering Potions of Harming can deal damage over the course of 30 seconds, while Lingering Potions of Slow Falling can slow down the player's in-air descent over the same time period. Many different potion effects can be applied to Lingering Potions, so it isn't a bad idea for players to bottle plenty of Dragon's Breath to experiment with different Lingering Potions to see what works best for them.

At the moment, Dragon's Breath can only be used to create Lingering Potions in vanilla Minecraft. Nevertheless, Mojang may introduce additional uses for it in later updates and content releases. This is confirmed by any stretch of the imagination, but Mojang always looks back at previously-implemented items, tools, and other gear to integrate them into new content additions.

