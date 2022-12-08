How to get and use fletching table in Minecraft 1.19

A fletching table is likely one of the many different types of blocks that players would have discovered in Minecraft's villages. Generally, they get confused as to what they can do with the particular table since right-clicking on it doesn't perform any function.

The block, by itself, does not have a great deal of practical application. Nevertheless, it can facilitate the transition of unemployed villagers into fletchers. These trade a diverse selection of items, which may be of tremendous use to gamers.

If you want to learn more about the fletching table, read on to find out how to make and utilize one.

Minecraft guide: How to get a fletching table in the 1.19 version

As has been mentioned previously, there is a chance that players will be able to find fletching tables in villages. Essentially, they will be present in the fletcher's houses.

Aside from that, gamers can also make the table on their own without much difficulty. The following are the detailed steps on how to craft a fletching table in version 1.19 of Minecraft:

Step 1: To begin with, head over to the crafting table in Minecraft and right-click on it (users on other platforms will have to use the respective button that interacts with the table).

Here is the how the fletching table can be crafted in the game (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: As a next step, place the items required to create a fletching table. Basically, you will need 2x flint + any type of planks to craft one in the sandbox title.

Step 3: Once the fletching table has been created, you can drag it into your inventory and then place it wherever you require it.

Completing the steps above will give you access to the fletching table inside Minecraft.

Use of a fletching table in Minecraft

The fletching table is a job block that unemployed villagers pick up to become fletchers inside Minecraft. Their primary purpose is trading, and you will be able to trade the following things with them:

Novice level: 32 Sticks can be traded for 1 Emerald

32 Sticks can be traded for 1 Emerald Novice level: 1 Emerald can be traded for 16 Arrows

1 Emerald can be traded for 16 Arrows Novice level: 1 Emerald and 10 Gravel can be traded for 10 Flint

1 Emerald and 10 Gravel can be traded for 10 Flint Apprentice level: 26 Flint can be traded for 1 Emerald

26 Flint can be traded for 1 Emerald Apprentice level: 2 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Bow

2 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Bow Journeyman level: 14 String can be traded for 1 Emerald

14 String can be traded for 1 Emerald Journeyman level: 3 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Crossbow

3 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Crossbow Expert level: 24 Feathers can be traded for 1 Emerald

24 Feathers can be traded for 1 Emerald Expert level: 7-21 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Enchanted Bow

7-21 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Enchanted Bow Master level: 8 Tripwire Hooks can be traded for 1 Emerald

8 Tripwire Hooks can be traded for 1 Emerald Master level: 8-22 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Enchanted Crossbow

8-22 Emeralds can be traded for 1 Enchanted Crossbow Master level: 2 Emeralds and 5 Arrows can be traded for 5 Tipped Arrows (any one of the 15 Tipped Arrow)

Other uses of fletching table

Fletching table can also be utilized as a target practice (Image via Mojang)

1) Fuel source: The fletching table can also be utilized as fuel within Minecraft, and these are capable of smelting 1.5 items per block, which isn't that much. Doing this will only be somewhat valuable if players have no use of the fletching table and do not have any coal on them either.

2) Decoration: This block looks a little unique and can be used accordingly for decoration purposes. Hence, users can try placing the fletching table inside their houses to enhance the overall appeal.

Apart from these uses, some players end up using the block as target practice since the design slightly resembles an archery target.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes