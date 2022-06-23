How to get and use moss blocks in Minecraft 1.19

Moss is a fairly new block even though it was not added to Minecraft 1.19. This block is part of a cave biome that was added to the Caves and Cliffs update back in 2021. When players first saw the new block, they were quite excited and delighted to see an all-green block that looked like grass. The block was released in the first part of the update, whereas the entire biome was released in the second part.

Caves and Cliffs was the biggest update Mojang has ever released for the sandbox title. It was divided into two parts just to accommodate all the features. Since the new cave biomes were an instant hit amongst players, these blocks also became a fan favorite, along with flowering azalea bushes and glow berry vines.

Generation and usage of moss blocks in Minecraft 1.19

How to obtain these blocks

Lush caves generating these blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are two ways to obtain these blocks in Minecraft 1.19: from the Lush Caves Biome or by trading with the Wandering Trader. However, not all Wandering Traders will trade moss blocks for emeralds. Hence, the best way to obtain these blocks is from the Lush Caves biome. The biome will not only provide this block, but it is a beautiful area where players can find Axolotls, glow berries, and much more.

Finding Lush Caves can be difficult at times since players either have to find an Azalea tree growing on the surface or simply explore the caves and hope to find the biome. They can generate anywhere below Y level 0.

Once they enter the biome, they can see moss blocks on the floor and the ceiling. These blocks can be easily broken by hand or by a hoe. If players have loads of bone meals, they can even create more of these blocks later on if they cannot gather enough from the biome.

Uses of the block

Once players have a sufficient amount of blocks, these can be used in several ways:

Generating more blocks and bushes

Generating more blocks with bone meal (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If players have a good amount of bone meal with them, it can be used on these blocks to expand the vegetation and generate all kinds of new blocks. Players can get loads of moss, grass, moss carpets, Azalea bushes, and even Flowering Azalea. When moss blocks are bone-mealed, they can convert any kind of stone block or grass block into moss.

Crafting other blocks

All the crafting recipes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

These blocks can be used to craft moss carpets, mossy cobblestones, and mossy stone bricks. Mossy carpets are a great alternative to normal wool carpets if players want to add a grass block effect anywhere without placing a real grass block. It can also be used for spawn-proofing. Mossy cobblestone and stone bricks can be used in builds where a certain theme must be followed.

