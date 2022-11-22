How to get and use Waystones mod for Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that has limitless potential for players to create almost anything they can imagine. From building entire cities, castles, and even underwater bases, there is no limit to what can be created.

To further expand on this amazing ability to create worlds, players can download mods that can alter the game in numerous ways. Some mods can add new creatures, blocks, and even textures to the game. Others can even add entirely new dimensions. However, a few, such as the Waystones mod, make it easier for players to move around the world.

Use reputable websites like Curseforge to download Waystones mod

The first step to getting any mod to work in Minecraft is downloading it. This should be done by heading to a reputable website like Curseforge.

There are many other websites out there that are not reputable. Downloading any files or mods from these websites can not only cause issues in the game but can also give the device viruses.

Once the mod has been downloaded, follow these steps to get started:

Make sure that both the Minecraft game and the client are closed.

Open the Start Menu by using the Windows key or by clicking on the Start button.

Inside the Start Menu, search for %appdata% and select the Minecraft folder.

Once in the Minecraft folder, open the folder titled Mods.

Paste the newly downloaded mod files into the Mods folder.

Launch the game. If done correctly, the mod will now be active.

Now that the mods are working, it's time to create a world and enjoy the Waystones mod.

How does the Waystones mod work in Minecraft?

The Waystones mod allows players to make different Waystones around the map that can be warped. This is done using either a warp scroll or a rechargeable warp stone. Players can also use the Waystones to directly teleport across the map to other Waystones that have been set by them.

The Waystones mod allows players to build several settlements across the world without worrying about how they are going to traverse the large distances between them.

This is fantastic for those who may have one large city. Using this mod, players can also have outposts in different biomes for farming specific materials or items when needed.

What modes can the Waystones mod work in?

The best thing about the Waystones mod is that it can be used in Survival Mode, Adventure Mode, and even in multiplayer maps. This is a great alternative to the /warp and /home commands because it allows players to teleport "legally" without having to worry about cheating or using console commands.

In Survival Mode, players will need to craft the Waystones they want to place. On multiplayer servers, the server owner has the option to disable them for others or make them globally available for use.

