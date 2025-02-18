How to get village maps in Minecraft

Village maps in Minecraft are one of the most useful items in the game, as they allow you to locate your nearest settlement with ease. Maps offer players an easy way to locate additional villages and areas without the need for endless exploring. They also come in handy when locating structures such as trial chambers, ocean monuments, and more.

Here's how you can get village maps in Minecraft and make your endless adventures easier.

Note: The new cartographer trades are available only in snapshots as well as beta and previews. They will added to the game as a part of upcoming updates.

How to obtain village maps in Minecraft

Interact with the cartographer to purchase village maps in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can easily obtain village maps in Minecraft by visiting the cartographer. Cartographers are found in villages and can be identified by the signature monocle in their eyes and the cartography block next to them. Alternatively, you can craft the block and place it next to a villager to get the mob.

Once done, simply interact with the cartographer to obtain the village map. Do note that you have to level up by trading with the cartographer till they reach the apprentice level. Each village map will set you back by eight emeralds and one compass. Here are all the maps that you can purchase:

Trade Item Desert Cartographer Jungle Cartographer Plains Cartographer Savanna Cartographer Snow Cartographer Swamp Cartographer Taiga Cartographer Set 1 Savanna Village Map Savanna Village Map Savanna Village Map Desert Village Map Plains Village Map Snowy Village Map Plains Village Map Set 2 Plains Village Map Desert Village Map Taiga Village Map Plains Village Map Taiga Village Map Taiga Village Map Snowy Village Map Set 3 Jungle Explorer Map Swamp Explorer Map – Jungle Explorer Map Swamp Explorer Map Jungle Explorer Map Swamp Explorer Map

Apart from these village maps, the cartographer will also reward players with Trial Chamber maps and Ocean Monument maps when leveled up to Journeyman. As for the Master level, players will be able to access a map to a nearby woodland mansion, a veritable treasure trove of resources and items.

How to use village maps in Minecraft

Follow the markers in the village maps in Minecraft to locate your nearest settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you obtain a village map, you can now use it to locate nearby villages in that particular biome. The map will highlight your location with a dot and the site of the nearest village with a hut. Simply figure out the position of the village and follow your map to get to the location. This is a great alternative if you do not wish to use the Minecraft seed map.

Do note that a cartography table will allow you to clone the map to hand out to your multiplayer teammates or rename it for better sorting.

Village maps in Minecraft are an easy way for you to locate villages in a specific biome and get access to important job blocks and villagers such as farmers, armorers, blacksmiths, fletchers, and more. These are some of the most important structures in the game, allowing players a safe base and providing an array of ways to level up and get stronger.

