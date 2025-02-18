How to get village maps in Minecraft

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:01 GMT
village maps in Minecraft
Village maps in Minecraft are a great way to locate your nearest settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Village maps in Minecraft are one of the most useful items in the game, as they allow you to locate your nearest settlement with ease. Maps offer players an easy way to locate additional villages and areas without the need for endless exploring. They also come in handy when locating structures such as trial chambers, ocean monuments, and more.

Ad

Here's how you can get village maps in Minecraft and make your endless adventures easier.

Note: The new cartographer trades are available only in snapshots as well as beta and previews. They will added to the game as a part of upcoming updates.

sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How to obtain village maps in Minecraft

Interact with the cartographer to purchase village maps in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
Interact with the cartographer to purchase village maps in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can easily obtain village maps in Minecraft by visiting the cartographer. Cartographers are found in villages and can be identified by the signature monocle in their eyes and the cartography block next to them. Alternatively, you can craft the block and place it next to a villager to get the mob.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once done, simply interact with the cartographer to obtain the village map. Do note that you have to level up by trading with the cartographer till they reach the apprentice level. Each village map will set you back by eight emeralds and one compass. Here are all the maps that you can purchase:

Trade ItemDesert CartographerJungle CartographerPlains CartographerSavanna CartographerSnow CartographerSwamp CartographerTaiga Cartographer
Set 1Savanna Village MapSavanna Village MapSavanna Village MapDesert Village MapPlains Village MapSnowy Village MapPlains Village Map
Set 2Plains Village MapDesert Village MapTaiga Village MapPlains Village MapTaiga Village MapTaiga Village MapSnowy Village Map
Set 3Jungle Explorer MapSwamp Explorer MapJungle Explorer MapSwamp Explorer MapJungle Explorer MapSwamp Explorer Map
Ad

Apart from these village maps, the cartographer will also reward players with Trial Chamber maps and Ocean Monument maps when leveled up to Journeyman. As for the Master level, players will be able to access a map to a nearby woodland mansion, a veritable treasure trove of resources and items.

Also read: How to get a night vision helmet in Minecraft

How to use village maps in Minecraft

Follow the markers in the village maps in Minecraft to locate your nearest settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
Follow the markers in the village maps in Minecraft to locate your nearest settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you obtain a village map, you can now use it to locate nearby villages in that particular biome. The map will highlight your location with a dot and the site of the nearest village with a hut. Simply figure out the position of the village and follow your map to get to the location. This is a great alternative if you do not wish to use the Minecraft seed map.

Ad

Do note that a cartography table will allow you to clone the map to hand out to your multiplayer teammates or rename it for better sorting.

Village maps in Minecraft are an easy way for you to locate villages in a specific biome and get access to important job blocks and villagers such as farmers, armorers, blacksmiths, fletchers, and more. These are some of the most important structures in the game, allowing players a safe base and providing an array of ways to level up and get stronger.

Ad

Also read: How to improve FPS in Bedrock

Check out our other articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी