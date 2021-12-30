How to get Whirlwind in Minecraft Dungeons

One of Minecraft Dungeons' many unique pieces of gear, Whirlwind is a double axe with awesome AOE damage.

Sporting high damage as well as peak area of effect, Whirlwind lives up to its name in Minecraft Dungeons. It hits hard and can hit all around the hero, allowing for great crowd clearing potential when dealing with large scores of enemies.

Because of this capability, Whirlwind fits in more than a few melee-centric builds as a reliable option in close-quarters fights. Obtaining the item itself can be difficult due to its rarity, but it is undoubtedly worth the effort. Below, Minecraft Dungeons players can see the available methods for finding Whirlwind.

Minecraft Dungeons: Ways to obtain Whirlwind

Whirlwind makes for quick and easy clearing of mob groups (Image via Mojang)

Overall, Whirlwind is obtainable as a loot drop from five distinct sources. These sources are four different levels on Apocalypse difficulty, as well as one particular enemy within Ancient Hunts.

Furthermore, Whirlwind can be obtained from three different merchants that Minecraft Dungeons heroes can find at their camp after unlocking them. It's up to the player as to which methods they would like to pursue, although the rarity of the item may lead to players using all of them.

Below, Minecraft Dungeons players can find a list of sources where Whirlwind can be acquired:

Standard Loot Drop

Soggy Swamp (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Soggy Cave (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Dingy Jungle (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Windswept Peaks (Apocalypse Difficulty)

Merchants

Luxury Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Ancient Hunt Loot Drop

Abominable Weaver (Ancient Variant of Spider)

As a loot drop in both Minecraft Dungeons levels, as well as Ancient Hunts, obtaining Whirlwind may take several attempts. Chances may be somewhat higher in Ancient Hunts if the player has the necessary runes, but the axe will still compete with the likes of gear like the Cursed Axe, Black Wolf and Fox armor, Splendid Robes, The Green Menace and The Pink Scoundrel bows.

However, this prize pool is still considerably smaller than a level's loot drop pool. Ancient Hunts will also provide the gilded variant of Whirlwind, which players may want to pursue anyway.

If all else fails and loot drops aren't working, seeking out the merchants may be the best course of option. Though they require different currencies (the Piglin Merchant requires gold, for example), merchants possess rotating inventories. If a player isn't having any luck with loot drops, they may want to check in with merchants periodically to see if their inventories feature Whirlwind.

