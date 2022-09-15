How to get X-ray texture pack for Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions

The search for precious ores in Minecraft can be tedious. As a result, many players have created texture packs that allow them to see through non-essential blocks. These are called X-ray texture packs.

Since X-ray texture packs can be helpful for players, it doesn't hurt to use them from time to time. Once a player has used them, they are quite easy to deactivate.

However, installing an X-ray texture pack can be confusing for newer players, especially considering the difference between Java and Bedrock Editions.

Below, players can find a quick guide on how to install X-ray texture/resource packs for both primary editions of the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft players can use X-ray texture packs even without third-party programs

GhostRay, an x-ray texture pack (Image via AuKtagon/Minecraft Forum)

Fortunately for Minecraft players, it is not too difficult to install texture packs in the major editions of the game.

If players don't use third-party programs, they can still enjoy texture and resource packs. However, they'll need to know how to install them manually. This may not seem as complex as it initially appears. Using third-party mod loaders and installers tends to make the process substantially easier.

With some simple file movement and manipulation, players should be able to install and enable their X-ray texture packs quickly and efficiently.

Steps to install X-Ray Packs on Java Edition

Download your X-ray texture pack from a respectable site. In most circumstances, the pack will be downloaded as a .zip or .rar file. Fortunately, players won't need to worry about extracting these file archives, as the game can recognize them as is. Move your texture pack's file to your resource pack folder in your Minecraft folder. The standard installation path for the game's folder is found at "Appdata/.minecraft/resourcepacks". It can be easily located by opening the windows search bar and entering "%appdata%" to find the first folder. Once the .zip/.rar file is placed in the resource pack folder, open the game. At the main menu, open the "Options" menu. Select the "Resource Packs" button. The texture pack should be visible on the left listing on the screen. Click the icon of the texture pack, and it should now be activated. All that's left is to dive into the game and enjoy. If the texture pack can't be seen, players can select the "Open pack folder" option to pick the .zip/.rar file manually.

Steps to install X-Ray Packs on Bedrock Edition

Unlike Java Edition, Bedrock Edition can download texture packs directly from the Minecraft Marketplace. However, it's also possible to install the packs from third-party sites without paying minecoins via microtransactions on the marketplace. Download your texture pack file from a Bedrock Edition-friendly site such as MCPEDL or Resourcepack.net. If the pack is Bedrock-compatible, it should be downloaded as an .MCPACK file. With Bedrock Edition installed on your device, simply open the .MCPACK file. Minecraft should open automatically and import the file. Players will see an "Import Successful" message once this has been completed. Once the pack has been imported, it can be viewed by opening settings and clicking on the "Global Resources" tab. To activate the pack, create or edit a world and click on the "Resource Packs" tab. The installed pack should be listed, and players simply need to press "Activate" to turn it on for gameplay.

While the use of an X-ray texture pack may not be suitable for all players, it can be incredibly helpful for those who wish to find resources as quickly as possible.

Some players may consider it cheating. However, other players simply don't have the time to rummage underground to find the right ore blocks they're looking for.

Minecraft is a game that is all about personal preference. X-ray packs are just one example of players enjoying the game in their own way.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh