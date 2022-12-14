How to get X-ray vision in Minecraft using texture packs

X-ray texture packs are immensely popular in the Minecraft community as they allow players to see through the entirety of their world. Those who use these texture packs know where each ore and structure is located (within the limits of how far their render distance allows them to see).

This makes X-ray texture packs ridiculously helpful in locating ores like diamonds, iron, and Netherite. Players can also use them to avoid anything that might threaten their lives, such as lava, dangerous mobs, loose blocks, crevices, and mob spawners.

The most popular X-ray texture pack out there is Xray Ultimate by Filmjolk. This article explains how one can download this texture pack and use it to get X-ray vision in the game.

Steps to follow if you want to download and use the Xray Ultimate texture pack in Minecraft

With almost 32 million downloads, the Xray Ultimate texture pack is the most popular X-ray texture pack on Curseforge, a website that many players use as their source for mods, resource packs, shaders, and modpacks. It is highly recommended that you use Optifine when playing around with this texture pack.

To download Xray Ultimate, you can follow the steps given below:

Navigate to the Curseforge website.

Scroll down to see the “Featured Games” tab.

Locate Minecraft and click on the game’s icon.

Find the “Resource Packs” tab and click on it.

Click on the “Game Version” tab.

Locate and click on the version of the game you’re looking to play. In this case, we’ll assume it’s the latest version of the game (1.19).

Use the search bar on the right to search for the Xray Ultimate resource pack. Ensure that the owner/creator of the pack is listed as Filmjolk.

On the texture pack’s page, locate and click on the “Files” tab.

Scroll down and click on the download (.zip) file for Minecraft 1.19. This will take you to another page, where the download will begin automatically. If not, there is a link provided that serves as an option to manually start the download. Use it, and the texture pack will be downloaded.

Follow the instructions below to use the Xray Ultimate texture pack in the game:

Once the texture pack has been downloaded, move the unzipped file to the “resourcepacks” folder within your .minecraft folder. For players who don’t know where either of those folders resides, the .minecraft folder is found inside the “AppData” folder, which can be searched for inside the “Run” window.

Once the unzipped file of the texture pack has been moved to the designated folder, close it and open the game.

Open the “Options” folder.

Click on the “Resource Packs” tab.

Two columns are in this area, with a list of resource/texture packs being in the left one. Locate the Xray Ultimate texture pack and drag it over to the column on the right.

Click on “Done.” The game will reload, and you’ll be free to use the X-ray ability in Minecraft.

Minecraft’s world is a gigantic network of multiple biomes and cave systems. Navigating through these areas can be difficult for many players. It is easy to get confused if an appropriate amount of torch or block markers are not left.

While the vanilla version of the game has tools like craftable maps, they don’t show the exact location of ores, resources, and other entities in the game. This is where players turn to mods and texture/resource packs like the Xray Ultimate texture pack.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes