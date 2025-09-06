How to improve performance in Minecraft modpacks

Minecraft modpacks have loads of mods that work together perfectly to offer a completely new gameplay experience. However, every mod the pack has makes the game heavy on a device. For example, if a modpack has over 100 mods working together, it can easily tank a decent gaming PC, even if they have several performance mods.

Ad

Hence, there are a few methods to increase performance while playing heavy Minecraft modpacks.

Ways to improve performance while playing Minecraft modpacks

Increasing RAM allocation

Increasing RAM allocation increases the modpack's performance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Modrinth App)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the best tricks to squeeze a bit more performance out of a Minecraft modpack is to increase its RAM allocation. If you have installed a modpack through the Modrinth or CurseForge app, you can go into its settings and manually set how much RAM it will consume when running.

Ad

Trending

If you have a decent amount of RAM on your PC, say 16 GB or above, you can easily allocate 4 GB RAM to the modpack. By default, most modding apps set modpack RAM to 2 GB, which might not be enough.

Once you increase the RAM allocation, there are high chances that the modpack will run a bit smoother, with fewer lag spikes and higher FPS.

Reducing render distance

Render distance can be reduced to save resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Render distance is the number of chunks that load around the player. If you increase the render distance of the game, you will be able to see a lot far from where you are, but you will notice a dip in performance as well. When using heavy modpacks, render distance can completely destroy in-game performance because of all the mods working in hundreds of loaded chunks.

Ad

Hence, reducing the render distance will automatically make Minecraft modpacks a lot smoother.

Lowering shader presets or not using them at all

Lower shader presets or completely disable them while playing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Many modpacks come with Minecraft shader packs that drastically improve the visual fidelity of the game. However, shader packs themselves are heavy on almost any type of gaming PC. Hence, if they are coupled with a heavy modpack, you can surely experience performance dips.

Ad

The best way to have a smooth modpack experience is by lowering the shader pack's preset by going into its settings from the video settings. If the shaders are set to low, you can still enjoy modern graphics with a bit more FPS.

Of course, to get the most performance out of the modpack, you can simply turn off the shader pack.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!