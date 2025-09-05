Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025: Date, time, and where to watch

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 05, 2025 17:47 GMT
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 has been announced, and fans are quite excited. This edition of the gaming tournament, created by Scott Major and Noxcrew, will feature some of the popular Minecraft creators and streamers competing in the first-ever official collaborative event with LEGO.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025.

When does the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 begin?

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 will take place on September 13, 2025. This event follows the success of MCC Pride 25 and is taking place just before the upcoming Twitch Rivals in October. So it comes as no surprise that players cannot wait to dive into this next installment of the popular game.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 will be the first collaboration of the tournament with the LEGO Group. Players can look forward to unique challenges and events based on the iconic blocks. However, there is currently no information regarding the format of these games or the presence of Dodgebolt, the final round.

What time does the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 begin

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 will begin at 8 PM BST /3 PM ET on September 13, 2025.

Here are the timings of the live event across all major time zones:

America

  • ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 13, 3:00 pm
  • PT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 13, 12:00 pm (noon)

Europe

  • BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 13, 8:00 pm
  • CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 13, 9:00 pm
  • UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 13, 7:00 pm

Asia

  • IST (India): Saturday, September 13, 12:30 am (Sep 14)
  • CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 14, 2:00 am
  • KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 14, 3:00 am
Australia / Oceania

  • AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 14, 4:00 am
  • NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September, 6:00 am

Where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025

Viewers can watch the Minecraft Championship Builders Guild 2025 from the streams of each participant on Twitch
Viewers can watch the Minecraft Championship Builders Guild 2025 from the streams of each participant on Twitch (Image via MCC.live)

Viewers can tune into the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Builders Guild 2025 on the Twitch/stream links listed for each player on the official MCC live website. The site will also feature a live countdown until the start of the event alongside links to individual players of all the teams.

It is important to note that the Minecraft Championship website simply acts as a portal to access the streams of individual participants so that they can watch their favorite POV from the championship. Viewers will have to click on the streamer's link for individual gameplay or just Noxcrew's link to see an overview of the events as a whole.

During the Minecraft Championship Builders Guild 2025, viewers can also interact with the progression of the events in real-time on the website. They can vote to predict the winner of each round and see if their choice comes true at the end of each stage. The live scoreboard on the MCC website will also show a game-wise and player-wise breakdown of all statistics, as well as the overall standings.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda.
Contact: [email protected]

Edited by Sayendra Basu
