How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.40.22 beta

While news regarding the next major Minecraft update, 1.20, is incredibly scarce, the game has been receiving great quality-of-life updates. There have been numerous updates for 1.19, including a plethora of beta builds that are still coming out on a regular basis.

The most recent of these beta builds is Bedrock 1.19.40.22. Getting access to these Preview builds requires a few extra steps and can be done with ease. Listed below are the methods for getting this beta build on all supported devices.

How to download the Minecraft 1.19.40.22 beta for all devices

1) Go to the Update page

You’ll first need to determine whether to download the Preview build or Beta build for the game. To find out, go to the official page for the beta on Mojang’s official website: https://feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/articles/9329824511629

2) Use one of the two links

Two links can be found on the given Preview page. One of these links applies to players on Xbox, Windows, and iOS devices and is the link for MC Preview.

The other link is for MC Beta, which is only available on Android devices through the Google Play Store. The Beta build used to be available on other platforms but has since been retired in favor of the Preview program.

You’ll need to use the link that applies to the platform your copy of the game is on.

3) Minecraft Preview (iOS, Windows, Xbox)

A few different platforms can use the Minecraft Preview version of beta builds. These platforms are iOS, Windows, and Xbox. If you are on iOS Pocket Edition, you’ll need to follow the link on the Preview page, which will take you to Apple’s test flight for the game. While a limited number of spots are available in the test flight, Mojang regularly opens up new slots.

If you are a Windows player wanting to opt into the Preview, you’ll need to install the Preview from the Xbox store, which is accessible on Windows. However, if the Xbox store is not working, you can use a direct link from the Preview page to the Microsoft store. Windows players with Game Pass can also find Preview in the Xbox app’s Game Pass section.

If you are a Bedrock player on Xbox, the Preview can be searched for directly on the Xbox store and can also be found in the Game Pass section if you have a Game Pass subscription.

For Bedrock players not on any of these platforms, Preview builds are unavailable. However, Mojang is constantly working on expanding the availability of the Preview program and could make it available shortly.

4) Minecraft Beta (Android)

Android players wanting to opt into beta versions of the game can follow a much simpler process. First, you need to load up the Google Play Store and use the search bar to search for the game. Then click on the game to open its store page. From there, you need to scroll down until you see the option to sign up for the beta right on the store page.

Once this is pressed, the game's beta version should be downloaded and applied. Unenrolling from the Beta program can take up to 24 hours to apply.

