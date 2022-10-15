How to join Bedrock server for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 event is here, and players will finally have a chance to vote for the mob they want to be added to the game in the next update. The three candidates this year are the Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem.

The mob vote is part of 2022 Minecraft Live, which is held annually and discloses news about upcoming content for the title.

Players can vote by heading to the game’s official website or launcher. Bedrock Edition players can also vote on a server hosted by Mojang.

Steps to join the special Bedrock server for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

In a video posted on YouTube three days ago, Mojang described Minecraft Live 2022, confirming the date and time of the event, among other details. The company also highlighted a specific method that Bedrock Edition players could use to vote for their favorite mob.

Bedrock Edition players can follow the steps given below to use this method:

Navigate to the official game launcher.

Click on the Minecraft Live tab on the left side of the launcher underneath the Minecraft Legends tab. This will take you to a page where you can proceed with the voting process.

Click on the “Vote Now” option.

Two options will be displayed in front of you. In order to vote using the launcher, choose the option on the right. However, since you will be using the Bedrock Edition to vote, choose the “vote in-game” option located on the left side of this dialog box.

Minecraft for Windows will be automatically opened. Once inside the menu, you need to look over to the left side of the screen and click on the “Mob Vote’ option. The tab will also display the time remaining before the vote’s conclusion.

Click on the “Play and Vote” option.

A connection to the server will be attempted by the game. Additionally, you will be asked to download a small resource pack that is necessary in order to enter the server. Download it and wait for the server to load you in.

When you’ve loaded in, head straight toward the center of the voting area. There, you’ll find options to vote for all three mobs. Just flick the lever of the mob you want to choose, and your vote will be cast. You can change your vote by clicking on another mob’s lever.

Once inside the Bedrock server, players will be greeted with the sounds of many other players running around a large and beautiful world.

The models of Tiny Jens, Tiny Agnes, and Tiny Vu will be displayed in front of newly spawned players. Each model will have something different to say to them.

Tiny Vu will introduce the server and Mob Vote to players, while Tiny Jens will encourage players to vote for their favorite mob. Tiny Agnes, on the other hand, will talk about all three mobs in order for players to gain perspective and make a decision.

Aside from voting, the Bedrock server also contains several minigames and activities, including parkour courses, a rollercoaster ride, combat challenges, and skydiving.

