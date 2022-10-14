When will Mojang announce Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 winner

The Minecraft mob vote of 2022 is about to begin in a few hours and players are excited to vote for their new favorite mobs introduced by Mojang. One of the highlights of the Minecraft Live event will be the announcement of the mob vote winner.

Allowing the community to choose what gets added to the game brings fans closer to Mojang. For several days, fans have been promoting their favorite new mob on different social media platforms. Hence, they will be eagerly waiting for the final vote count and the winner.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 winner announcement by Mojang

During the Minecraft Live event

The mob vote winner will be announced at Minecraft Live event (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Live is one of the biggest yearly events for Mojang as they reveal all the new projects and updates they have been working on throughout the year. Since the mob vote is just a part of this larger show, the winner will be announced tomorrow during the livestream.

Additionally, the mob voting window will close exactly when the Live show commences, i.e., on October 15 at 12:00 pm EDT. This confirms that the mob vote winner will be announced at the Live event.

There are three ways to vote for the new mobs before Minecraft Live (Image via Sportskeeda)

As seen in previous Minecraft Live events, the hosts will likely reveal the new mob towards the very end of the event since the voting happened during the Live event. Previously, mob votes were conducted only on their official Twitter handle through a poll. This time around, there are three major ways to vote for the new mobs: Bedrock Edition, the official launcher, and the official website.

Based on the information provided, the voting window closes right before the event commences. Considering this, Mojang will most likely reveal the mob vote winner at the end of the Live event. This is because they wish to keep millions of fans in suspense so as to hype up the winner even further.

Moreover, the counting and gathering of votes can be slightly tricky since people will be voting for their favorite mob in three different locations, as opposed to one Twitter poll where the vote difference can be seen easily.

Three mobs that are in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

New mobs that will compete in 2022's mob vote (Image via Sportskeeda)

The three new mobs that are present in this year's mob vote are: Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. All three were introduced by Mojang in separate reveal videos.

Sniffers are lost ancient mobs that have a special ability to smell the ground and dig for new seeds that grow into unique plants. It can only be obtained as eggs from the Underwater Ruins chest.

Rascal is a shy and witty miner mob that dwells in mineshafts and generally hides from players. If a player successfully spots the same Rascal three times, the mob will show itself and reward the player with a special item.

Tuff Golems are special mobs that need to be crafted manually. They will occasionally freeze or move around, picking up items from anywhere. They will primarily act as statues to showcase important items in a player's inventory.

