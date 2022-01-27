How to join Minecraft SMP servers in 2022

Over the last few years, SMP servers have taken the Minecraft world by storm, making it possible for hundreds of people to play together. Their popularity has grown immensely due to the help of YouTubers and Twitch streamers like Clay "Dream," who founded the Dream SMP along with GeorgeNotFound, and the duo of Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Tom "TommyInnit" Simons, who founded the Origins SMP.

SMP is short for Survival Multiplayer. These servers enable a large number of people to play together in a single survival world. Players can explore the map together, build towns, villages and cities for groups to live in, interact with new players and make friends.

Unlike modded multiplayer servers or minigame servers like Hypixel and Mineplex, SMP servers are all about their vanilla survival vibe. With a very small number of plugins, players can experience the thrill and exhileration of a vanilla survival world along with a number of other players. With that in mind, this article will explain how to join SMP servers in 2022.

Minecraft SMP servers: Steps to join and play on

It is understandable that many players would want to join popular SMP servers like the Dream SMP and the Origin SMP. However, they are only accessible to those invitees due to obvious reasons such as griefing and general chaos. However, players can find hundreds of public SMP servers to play on.

The following steps can be followed to successfully join any SMP server in Minecraft:

Use the Minecraft launcher to open the game. From the main menu, navigate to the "Multiplayer" tab and click it. On the "Play Multiplayer" screen, click the "Add Server" tab. Enter the name of the server, or designate a custom name for it in the "Server Name" tab. In the "Server Address" tab, enter the server address of the desired server. Click on the "Done" tab. Navigate back to the "Play Multiplayer" tab and double click on the server's name (or the arrow on its left) to join it.

A list of 50 SMP servers can be found here. Players can choose to play on any one of these servers that are ranked according to the number of votes given to them by players.

Minecraft is a game that can be enjoyed both as a solo player or with a band of friends. However, singleplayer gameplay may get repetitive after a while, which is where SMP servers come in.They contain the best of both worlds, allowing players to play with like-minded survival players.

