How to load chunks using a Minecraft mod

Minecraft's world is made up of chunks, which are 16x16 blocks large on the X and Z axis, and 384 blocks on the Y axis. When you first load into a world, a set number of chunks load around you, depending on the render distance that you can alter in the settings. When you move around, these chunks ahead of you will load, while the ones behind you will unload. This also happens when you are on a server.

However, if you want to keep loading your world's chunks quickly by pregenerating them, Chunky is a great Minecraft mod for it. Here are a few steps to install and use Chunky in the game.

Steps to load chunks using the Chunky Minecraft mod

1) Installing Chunky to Minecraft

Install Fabric mod loader and then download Chunky mod for the same latest game version (Image via Fabric || Modrinth/Chunky)

If you have never added mods to Minecraft, you need to first install a mod loader, which is a support software that allows you to run mods smoothly. You can either download Fabric or Forge, both of which support thousands of mods.

After downloading their installer, you can select the latest game version they support, which is 1.21.8 as of now, and install it. Do this while keeping the official Minecraft launcher closed.

Once this is done, you can head to the Chunky mod's product page on Modrinth, from where you can select and download the latest mod version. Make sure to check that it matches the exact game launcher you installed Fabric or Forge for, which is 1.21.8 as of now.

The mod file will have a .jar extension, which needs to be copied and pasted into the "mods" folder in Minecraft's official directory. For me, and for most players, the directory should be here: C:\Users\{your computer username}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods.

3) Open the game and use the mod

Use chunky with commands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once the Chunky mod is placed, you can open the official Minecraft launcher and find the modded game launcher that will either say Fabric or Forge.

After entering the game, you need to make a new world where you can type out commands, since the mod can only be controlled through mods. If you are on a server, you need to be its operator to use commands and start pregenerating chunks of that world.

Once you have the permission to use commands, you need to type out "/chunky radius" and set the radius to a decent number of blocks. In the picture above, the player sets it to 10000 blocks.

After this, you can type out "/chunky start" to activate the mod. A boss bar will show up at the top, showing how much time Chunky can take to process all the chunks and pregenerate them, so that they instantly load in Minecraft.

